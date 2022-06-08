ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, AL

Notice of Appointment - Betty Vernell Abbott

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Testamentary has been granted James Lee Abbott as Executor of the Estate of Betty Vernell Abbott, on the...

WHNT News 19

Last month, Jefferson County voters elected a new judge. Now, she may never take the bench

Last month, Jefferson County voters made their voices heard in a primary election for circuit court judge. With nearly 54% of the vote, Tiara Young Hudson won the Democratic primary election, and she was set to become the first public defender to ever serve as a circuit court judge in Jefferson County. However, Hudson may never get to take the seat she won at the ballot box.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. Chief of Corrections passes away

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - According to our news partners at The Advertiser-Gleam, the Marshall County Chief of Corrections, Matt Cooper, passed away on Friday after a brief illness. The 58-year-old chief was named “Administrator of the Year” by the National Institute for Jail Operations in 2021. From...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Ouch! Pain at the Garbage Bin Comes to Residents of Unincorporated Jefferson County

Pain at the pump will be felt at the garbage bin for residents of unincorporated Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday approved an emergency contract amendment with AmWaste, the franchise holder for residential garbage pickup in unincorporated parts of the county. The amendment allows the company to establish its rates based on fuel costs, which are based on the Alabama Department of Transportation Fuel Index, and the consumer price index.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Erlene Glenn Caldwell

Erlene Glenn Caldwell, 91, of Haleyville, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at her home. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Haleyville, where she served on the parsonage committee and she provided snacks for the church nursery for many years. She is survived by her daughters,...
HALEYVILLE, AL
alreporter.com

Former Athens principal convicted of multiple felonies still employed

Nearly three months after his conviction on seven felony counts, the Athens City School system is still paying former principal and administrator Rick Carter. Athens City superintendent Beth Patton told APR on Wednesday that the district moved to non-renew Carter’s principal contract in March, but until that contract expires at the end of June, Alabama law does not allow the district to immediately terminate Carter.
ATHENS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies at UAB Hospital

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died. John Paul Rice, 56, died at UAB hospital following treatment of an undisclosed illness. “The decedent was inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, serving a life sentence for a 1997 burglary […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 10, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 9 Theft of property – 1st degree; U-Haul; box truck; $80,000Criminal trespass – 3rd degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SWTheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Olive St. SW; general merchandise; $8 Arrests June 9 Graves III, James L; 51 FTA – theft of property – 4th degree Joslyn, Christopher M; 67 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernaliaFTA – insurance violationFTA – switched tag Klosinski, Mary E; 33 FTA – domestic violence – 3rd degreedisorderly conduct Pugh, Jamie B; 42 disorderly conduct Rogers, Wendy S; 45 criminal trespass – 3rd degree Young, Andrew C; 27 attempt to elude Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested following tip

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of an individual running down the road in the Vinemont area on Wednesday, June 8.  Upon arrival, deputies located Christian Xavier Smith, 31, of Cullman running down the roadway.  It was determined that Smith had active warrants, was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. He was charged with public intoxication, indecent exposure (warrant) and a Violation of a Protection Order (warrant).  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Statement on Gadsden Shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

Medical Cannabis Plant Talks Begin

HENAGAR, Ala.-- A crowd of neatly 150 Henagar citizens gathered at a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday. The topic of discussion was the possible location of a medical cannabis processing plant coming to Henagar. The potential development comes after Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill in 2021 to establish the...
HENAGAR, AL

