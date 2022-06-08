ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Jack Del Rio Has No Idea What He’s Talking About

By Michael Lingard
 3 days ago
Photo: Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography

Doug Gottlieb isn’t buying Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio’s comments defending tweets that attempt to minimize the events in our nation’s capital on January 6th last year. He thinks Del Rio is either uneducated or oversimplifying an extremely complex and serious issue which has divided the entire country. Calling the attempted insurrection a "dust-up" is disingenuous at best. The outspoken coach has, intentionally or not, misrepresented what happened on that fateful day.

Doug Gottlieb: “I don’t believe that Jack Del Rio has any idea what he’s talking about. So, he’s either uneducated or simply glossing over a gigantic portion of this thing...”

