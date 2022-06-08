ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GA: PRESCHOOL TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ABUSE

The Herald News
Two Georgia teachers face abuse charges after parents view them on a live video feed.

Complex

Fulton County D.A. Says She Needs Security After Threats Over YSL Arrests and Georgia Election Investigation

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis said she needs extensive security “to stay alive” after receiving threats over the Young Stoner Life RICO arrests. In an interview with WSB-TV—which can be viewed here—Willis said she has been on the receiving end of threats due to the racketeering indictment against Young Thug and his YSL associates, and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
KSNB Local4

Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe. She had last been seen Saturday around 3...
WSAV News 3

Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
GEORGIA STATE
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
CBS 46

No A-to-F grades for Georgia public schools for third year

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will go a third year without assigning A-to-F grades to public schools and districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government is waiving part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally parts of the overall grade.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former Georgia police officer sentenced for Jan. 6 charge

Michael Shane Daughtry was sentenced to two months of home detention, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution, 60 hours of community service, and the standard condition of no firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Court documents show Daughtry made multiple social media posts on...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Driver Services Warns of Text Message License Suspension Scam

Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning customers of scam text messages about license suspension:. Customers have been getting text messages asking them to follow a fraudulent link to verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension. DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore says such text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Three Middle Georgia men sentenced in gun, drug investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A third Middle Georgia man who plead guilty in a illegal gun possession and drug distribution investigation, was sentenced to prison Thursday. 57-year-old Jasper Blackshear, was sentenced to more than 10 years followed by three years of probation, after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.
WRDW-TV

Federal agency agrees to ease standards for Georgia students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Public schools in Georgia will have relaxed federal standards for next school year after a request by the state’s top education official. The U.S. Department of Education approved state school Superintendent Richard Woods’ request to change how the state will be held accountable for student learning.
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Central Georgia's top news stories for 6/8/22

4 recent homicide victims all have a connection to each other. They were all students in Streets to Success, a program with a goal to steer kids from violence.
CBS 46

107-year-old Georgia woman shares her philosophy on a happy life

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Georgia woman has built more than a century’s worth of connections and friendships. ”She is a beautiful lady, a beautiful lady; we learn so much from her,” said PeggyCobb’s friend, Helen Allen. Along her journey, she has gained more than a century’s...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

New state law proposed to stop Glock switchers

SAVANNAH, Ga. — New efforts to strengthen the law and toughen the penalties for people caught with Glock switches and illegal machine guns in Georgia are underway after a state lawmaker watched an April WJCL 22 News investigation. The switcher can turn a Glock 9mm handgun into an illegal...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

