GA: PRESCHOOL TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ABUSE

Related
Georgia woman allegedly killed elderly fiancé, lived with body for 2 months
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her elderly fiancé and living with his body. The Associated Press says Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her fiance, Leroy Frankin Kramer Jr., 82, and living with his body for two months.
Complex
Fulton County D.A. Says She Needs Security After Threats Over YSL Arrests and Georgia Election Investigation
Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis said she needs extensive security “to stay alive” after receiving threats over the Young Stoner Life RICO arrests. In an interview with WSB-TV—which can be viewed here—Willis said she has been on the receiving end of threats due to the racketeering indictment against Young Thug and his YSL associates, and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
KSNB Local4
Missing 2-year-old Georgia girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled
(Gray News) - Police in Georgia have canceled a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, after a missing 2-year-old girl was located. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Aubrey Elaine Pogue has been located and is safe. She had last been seen Saturday around 3...
Judge: Georgia county can’t deny gender surgery to deputy
ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge has found that a Georgia sheriff’s office was illegally discriminating when it denied gender reassignment surgery to a deputy. U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell ruled June 2 that Houston County cannot exclude surgery for the transgender woman from its health insurance plan, citing a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision finding […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
No A-to-F grades for Georgia public schools for third year
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will go a third year without assigning A-to-F grades to public schools and districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government is waiving part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally parts of the overall grade.
Former Georgia police officer sentenced for Jan. 6 charge
Michael Shane Daughtry was sentenced to two months of home detention, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution, 60 hours of community service, and the standard condition of no firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Court documents show Daughtry made multiple social media posts on...
Age not an issue for Central Georgia 92-year-old taking on new job
DUBLIN, Ga. — A person in their 90s is called a nonagenarian, and most have settled into a life of relaxation far away from their working years, but one woman blows that model out of the water. Betty Acito is not exactly working a 9 to 5, but she...
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Driver Services Warns of Text Message License Suspension Scam
Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning customers of scam text messages about license suspension:. Customers have been getting text messages asking them to follow a fraudulent link to verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension. DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore says such text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.
IN THIS ARTICLE
41nbc.com
Three Middle Georgia men sentenced in gun, drug investigation
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A third Middle Georgia man who plead guilty in a illegal gun possession and drug distribution investigation, was sentenced to prison Thursday. 57-year-old Jasper Blackshear, was sentenced to more than 10 years followed by three years of probation, after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.
wgxa.tv
Florida man in custody after crashing into Monroe County patrol car during chase
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Florida man was booked into the Monroe County Jail after leading deputies on a chase that ended in two crashes on I-475 in Bibb County Thursday morning. The chase started in Monroe County when a deputy spotted the driver of a white Dodge Challenger speeding south on I-75 near mile marker 193.
Baldwin State Prison inmate found guilty of killing another inmate in fight
HARDWICK, Ga. — A Baldwin State Prison inmate accused of killing another inmate on Christmas Day in 2019 has now been convicted and sentenced. According to District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale, Albert Glover was found guilty on all counts in connection with the death of inmate Michael Dawson. Glover was sentenced to life without parole.
WRDW-TV
Federal agency agrees to ease standards for Georgia students
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Public schools in Georgia will have relaxed federal standards for next school year after a request by the state’s top education official. The U.S. Department of Education approved state school Superintendent Richard Woods’ request to change how the state will be held accountable for student learning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALB 10
Foster Care Crisis: Hundreds of foster kids in South Georgia placed in hotels
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the six months leading up to May 12, 2022, Laura Maxwell, founder and executive director of Called to Care, says nearly 100 foster children in Region 11 were placed in hotel rooms instead of a foster home. Called to Care is a nonprofit active in...
US Department of Education won't be grading Georgia schools the usual way
ATLANTA — Public schools in Georgia will face relaxed federal standards, thanks to a request made by the state's top education official. The U.S. Department of Education approved State School Superintendent Richard Woods' request to amend how the DOE will hold the state accountable for student learning. In its...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 6/8/22
4 recent homicide victims all have a connection to each other. They were all students in Streets to Success, a program with a goal to steer kids from violence.
Attorney general warns of text message scams impacting people across Georgia
ATLANTA — The Georgia Attorney General’s Office is warning people across the state to be on the lookout for text message scams that contain links requesting payments or other sensitive information. “Scammers will use any means to commit their crimes, including sending texts that initially appear to come...
CBS 46
107-year-old Georgia woman shares her philosophy on a happy life
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One Georgia woman has built more than a century’s worth of connections and friendships. ”She is a beautiful lady, a beautiful lady; we learn so much from her,” said PeggyCobb’s friend, Helen Allen. Along her journey, she has gained more than a century’s...
WMAZ
GDOT launching statewide inspection after investigation of 'Frankensteined' guardrails
ATLANTA — Every guardrail across the state of Georgia will be inspected to ensure they're safe for drivers, following an 11Alive investigation into "Frankensteined" guardrails. A "Frankensteined" guardrail is created when parts from different manufacturers are put together to make a guardrail. Those parts are not meant to be...
Georgia couple gifts Uber driver extra concert ticket in random act of kindness
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia couple’s generosity is making waves on the internet. According to WTVM-TV, Katie and Zach Watson were supposed to attend the Garth Brooks concert in Birmingham on June 4 with a friend, but their friend Ana was under the weather. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
WJCL
New state law proposed to stop Glock switchers
SAVANNAH, Ga. — New efforts to strengthen the law and toughen the penalties for people caught with Glock switches and illegal machine guns in Georgia are underway after a state lawmaker watched an April WJCL 22 News investigation. The switcher can turn a Glock 9mm handgun into an illegal...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
769
Followers
1K+
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0