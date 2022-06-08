GA: PRESCHOOL TEACHERS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED ABUSE

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis said she needs extensive security “to stay alive” after receiving threats over the Young Stoner Life RICO arrests. In an interview with WSB-TV—which can be viewed here—Willis said she has been on the receiving end of threats due to the racketeering indictment against Young Thug and his YSL associates, and the creation of a special grand jury to investigate efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO