LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s California Home Is Their Happy Place! Take a Tour of Their House

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Home is where her heart is! Singer LeAnn Rimes and her husband, Eddie Cibrian, found their dream home in Hidden Hills, California. The pair first purchased the home in 2012 and planted their roots there. The country superstar has shared a few rare looks inside of the home on her social media accounts since they first moved in.

LeAnn and Eddie got married in April 2011 after sparking a romance on the set of the 2009 Lifetime film Northern Lights. The California native is a dad to sons Mason and Jake, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville. The “Blue” singer was also married once before to Dean Sheremet, but the pair did not have any children together.

The couple bought their six-bedroom, nine-bathroom abode for $3 million, per Trulia. They began the process of renovating and moving in shortly after. The house boasts plenty of space with a sprawling backyard, in-ground pool and a massive kitchen. LeAnn also has a special space in the house dedicated to meditation.

“I have a meditation area at my house and it’s nice to go back to that space and recharge,” the bestselling artist told AP News in August 2017.

Spending time at home with Eddie and the boys has become extremely important for the Masked Singer winner.

“On a Sunday, we might have the kids and we all just hang around the pool, swimming and relaxing,” she said at the time. “We also love eating together — it’s so important to sit down and take some time and enjoy each other’s company.”

Luckily, the pair have plenty of space in their beautiful kitchen and dining area to entertain guests. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the blonde beauty documented one of her days spent at home with her family in an April 2020 blog with USA Today. In the diary entry, LeAnn explained her love for cooking and where she gets her inspiration to try new dishes.

“I research a bunch of recipes on Pinterest for the following week, which I love doing,” she said. “I find everything on Pinterest, it’s my favorite thing.”

The Grammy winner also revealed that she has fitness equipment around the house for quick at-home workout sessions.

“I have an indoor little trampoline that I love,” the songwriter explained. “It’s a great workout, but it also balances my nervous system out if I’m anxious. I’ve also been doing some yoga here and there.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of LeAnn and Eddie’s California home.

