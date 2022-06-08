ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Reddit's COO Leads With Empathy

Fast Company
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJen Wong, COO of Reddit, tops the 2022 Fast Company's...

www.fastcompany.com

CNN

Opinion: Sheryl Sandberg's dangerous delusion

As tempting as it might be to reduce Sandberg's career to a hero-turned-villain story, it is far more useful as a guide to American culture and politics in the years between the mid-1990s and the mid-2010s, writes Nicole Hemmer
CNBC

Some Facebook users are receiving $397 checks over data privacy violations—and these tech companies could be next

If you've ever been tagged in a photo online, you might have some cash coming your way — and soon. Earlier this month, more than 1.4 million long- and short-term residents of Illinois started receiving checks for up to $397, as compensation for a $650 million class action lawsuit settled against Facebook. According to plaintiffs, the social media platform illegally used facial recognition data — gathered without consent — to prompt users to tag their friends in photos.
geekwire.com

Convoy, which just raised $260M, lays off 7% of workforce in latest tech startup cuts

Convoy laid off 7% of its staff Thursday, becoming the latest tech company to slash headcount amid an uncertain economic environment. A spokesperson for the Seattle trucking marketplace startup confirmed the layoffs to GeekWire. Convoy said it employed 1,300 people in April, when it raised a $260 million investment round at a $3.8 billion valuation, so the cuts affected around 90 employees.
TechCrunch

Departing Amazon exec Dave Clark to head logistics startup Flexport

Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
Fast Company

How community marketing can turn customers into loyal brand advocates

Companies that can connect with values-based communities have a distinct marketing advantage. Communities built around shared beliefs, identity, and life experiences are more likely than other customers to become self-motivated brand ambassadors, organically increasing brand awareness, converting new customers, and generating lifetime value. The opportunity this affords to companies is growing, as consumers—particularly millennials and Gen Z—are increasingly likely to get their sense of belonging from such communities.
Slate

How Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg, and Leaning In Fell From Grace Together

In the beginning, Sheryl Sandberg’s vision for the world was clear and simple. As she closed her now-famous 2010 TED Talk on the subject of women’s leadership, she said what she wanted was a world in which women ran 50 percent of companies and 50 percent of countries., “I want my daughter to have the choice to not just exceed,” Sandberg said, “but to be liked for her accomplishments.”
CNBC

A.I. gurus are leaving Big Tech to work on buzzy new start-ups

Four of the best-funded new AI start-ups — Inflection, Cohere, Adept and Anthropic — have recently poached dozens of AI scientists with backgrounds in Big Tech. The start-ups' hiring efforts are being fueled by venture capital firms and billionaires keen to cash in on any success they have.
Fast Company

Elon Musk’s fixation on bots could lead to a lower price point for Twitter

Elon Musk’s standoff with Twitter over data regarding bot accounts has taken a new twist. The social media site agreed on Wednesday to meet Musk’s demands for access to its full data stream, according to a report in The Washington Post. The capitulation by Twitter could put Musk in a more powerful position as the acquisition moves forward, which could be key, should he try to renegotiate the $44 billion deal—something experts say is increasingly likely.
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Google Investing $1.2B in LatAm

Today in the connected economy, Google makes a five-year, $1.2 billion commitment to Latin America that includes building the longest underwater cable in the world. Also, Mastercard joins forces with a group of NFT markets to provide easier and safer purchases, and Amazon’s CEO discusses his companies “big bets.”
Fast Company

How to write a letter of recommendation—for yourself

Here is a common scene: A supervisor agrees to write your letter of recommendation with one condition—you draft it. Shocker. We, too, were surprised the first time this happened to us. We assumed these letters were blinded evaluations. But after deconstructing our initial unease with the secret handshake, wink-wink agreement, we found the rationale: Writing a good letter of recommendation requires an intimate and detailed knowledge of the person. Who better to write this than you?
Fast Company

Where does Gen Z want to work? Spotify, it turns out

Gen Z, typically defined as people born after 1997, is a cohort that prioritizes equity, education, healthcare, and STEM, according to a new survey from the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). With personal experiences shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, gender and racial inequality, and healthcare-related issues influencing their...
