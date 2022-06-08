Why Reddit's COO Leads With Empathy

Emmy-Award-winning news producer Tom Bernthal has gained significant attention over the last few years since he and Sheryl Sandberg announced their engagement in 2020. Sandberg, who served as the COO for Facebook since 2008, recently decided to step down from her role in early June 2022. As a result, there's renewed interest in the couple.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C. filed a lawsuit against Meta (FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, accusing him of being personally responsible for the massive Cambridge Analytica data breach. In the suit, Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that Zuckerberg's failure to oversee consumers' data privacy led to the Cambridge...
As tempting as it might be to reduce Sandberg's career to a hero-turned-villain story, it is far more useful as a guide to American culture and politics in the years between the mid-1990s and the mid-2010s, writes Nicole Hemmer
Amazon.com, Inc’s AMZN consumer chief Dave Clark is all set to become the CEO of Flexport, a technology platform for global logistics. What Happened: Flexport said Clark will assume his new role on Sept. 1 and will serve as co-CEO for a period of six months along with the current chief and founder, Ryan Petersen.
If you've ever been tagged in a photo online, you might have some cash coming your way — and soon. Earlier this month, more than 1.4 million long- and short-term residents of Illinois started receiving checks for up to $397, as compensation for a $650 million class action lawsuit settled against Facebook. According to plaintiffs, the social media platform illegally used facial recognition data — gathered without consent — to prompt users to tag their friends in photos.
Convoy laid off 7% of its staff Thursday, becoming the latest tech company to slash headcount amid an uncertain economic environment. A spokesperson for the Seattle trucking marketplace startup confirmed the layoffs to GeekWire. Convoy said it employed 1,300 people in April, when it raised a $260 million investment round at a $3.8 billion valuation, so the cuts affected around 90 employees.
The Covid-19 pandemic changed the nature of work in innumerable ways, some of which may not be fully discerned for years. But one casualty is already clear: The era of the leaning-in "girl boss" is over.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday he expects a "tech exodus" from California in the future, with one of the drivers being tech leaders' dissatisfaction with their younger employees. "They're tired of the San Francisco workforce, which they think is full of spoiled nitwits who are there one day and gone...
Many people may not think twice about how their gender identity or sexual orientation affects their finances. But for the roughly 7% of Americans who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, identity can create significant barriers to meeting their financial goals. That may be changing, according to a new...
Clark resigned from his role as CEO of Amazon’s worldwide consumer division on Friday. His last day at the big tech company will be July 1, after which time he’ll join Flexport as co-CEO alongside current leader Ryan Petersen. Petersen, who founded the $8 billion-valued supply chain startup in 2013, will step into an executive chairman role six months after Clark joins, according to the current CEO.
“Our employee survey results just came back, and it says they aren’t feeling valued. We need to do…something.” Our client seemed to be at a loss. She was grasping for an answer. “We have a 2-day slot in June—can you help us pull an event together where we can do something fun with recognition?”
Companies that can connect with values-based communities have a distinct marketing advantage. Communities built around shared beliefs, identity, and life experiences are more likely than other customers to become self-motivated brand ambassadors, organically increasing brand awareness, converting new customers, and generating lifetime value. The opportunity this affords to companies is growing, as consumers—particularly millennials and Gen Z—are increasingly likely to get their sense of belonging from such communities.
In the beginning, Sheryl Sandberg’s vision for the world was clear and simple. As she closed her now-famous 2010 TED Talk on the subject of women’s leadership, she said what she wanted was a world in which women ran 50 percent of companies and 50 percent of countries., “I want my daughter to have the choice to not just exceed,” Sandberg said, “but to be liked for her accomplishments.”
Four of the best-funded new AI start-ups — Inflection, Cohere, Adept and Anthropic — have recently poached dozens of AI scientists with backgrounds in Big Tech. The start-ups' hiring efforts are being fueled by venture capital firms and billionaires keen to cash in on any success they have.
Elon Musk’s standoff with Twitter over data regarding bot accounts has taken a new twist. The social media site agreed on Wednesday to meet Musk’s demands for access to its full data stream, according to a report in The Washington Post. The capitulation by Twitter could put Musk in a more powerful position as the acquisition moves forward, which could be key, should he try to renegotiate the $44 billion deal—something experts say is increasingly likely.
Today in the connected economy, Google makes a five-year, $1.2 billion commitment to Latin America that includes building the longest underwater cable in the world. Also, Mastercard joins forces with a group of NFT markets to provide easier and safer purchases, and Amazon’s CEO discusses his companies “big bets.”
Here is a common scene: A supervisor agrees to write your letter of recommendation with one condition—you draft it. Shocker. We, too, were surprised the first time this happened to us. We assumed these letters were blinded evaluations. But after deconstructing our initial unease with the secret handshake, wink-wink agreement, we found the rationale: Writing a good letter of recommendation requires an intimate and detailed knowledge of the person. Who better to write this than you?
Gen Z, typically defined as people born after 1997, is a cohort that prioritizes equity, education, healthcare, and STEM, according to a new survey from the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS). With personal experiences shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, gender and racial inequality, and healthcare-related issues influencing their...
