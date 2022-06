Let me introduce you to CHIBS, he is our Pet of the Week and he is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village. CHIBS is a 75-pound Mastiff mix, who just celebrated his second birthday on June 1st. Happy belated birthday, CHIBS! That means that this big ol' boy is pretty much done growing. CHIBS' size is matched by his big personality and big smile. He is a glorious-looking pup who will definitely make a great addition to the right home.

