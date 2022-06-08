ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

La'el Collins already making Bengals better at OTAs

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dxA25_0g4kpHlS00

When the race for La’el Collins in free agency started, it was clear he would provide the Cincinnati Bengals with a massive upgrade.

Collins was after all, very good for most of his healthy snaps in Dallas. More importantly, he was a gigantic upgrade on most of what the Bengals had started at right tackle for years.

But it’s clear that upgrade has started right in OTAs, as Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has singled out his no-nonsense approach while trying to help Sam Hubbard improve, too.

“LC’s a guy that we really highlighted today as a great example of just working technique in a walkthrough,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Trying to get better and make (left end) Sam (Hubbard) better, so it’s been really great to have him in the building and we’re excited he’s here.”

“(Collins) has been a pro every second he’s been here. He’s one of the first guys in that room, in the weight room. Him and Alex and Ted have really been good up there. Just watching what we ask our guys to do in these walkthroughs and how detailed it can be to some. It can be boring and monotonous if they don’t understand how to utilize that stuff to their advantage.”

It’s not a shock Collins is one of those guys putting in the tough, detailed work at OTAs. Given how strict this current Bengals staff has been about adding guys to the culture, this was a given after the lengthy pursuit in free agency.

On paper, the Bengals hope to get 17 games of upgraded play at right tackle from Collins next season, but it’s the little stuff here during the quiet months that really makes it possible.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

$100 million for Payton from Miami Dolphins doesn’t make McDaniel safe

There is a new report that is saying the Miami Dolphins offered $100 million to Sean Payton which might imply Mike McDaniel’s future isn’t secure. The Sun-Sentinels Dave Hyde wrote an article saying that Stephen Ross offered Sean Payton $100 million to coach the Dolphins. We need to break that down a little bit and try to understand what that might mean for the future of Mike McDaniel if it means anything at all.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Look: Mina Kimes' Take On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Baker Mayfield Decision

The so-called relationship between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield has become even more strained and severed. With OTAs well underway, and with many expecting new Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be suspended soon by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, there may have been a trickle of hope that Mayfield would put his bruised ego aside and make himself available just in case.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
The Spun

Cowboys Linebacker Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Dallas Cowboys reserve linebacker Devante Bond suffered a serious knee injury during earlier OTAs. The 28-year-old veteran will miss the entirety of the 2022 season after he undergoes surgery this offseason, per multiple sources. Bond was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL...
NFL
Jake Wells

(Opinion) The Browns are in serious trouble

No matter what happens this season, the Cleveland Browns are in serious trouble. If they win, they still lose in the eyes of many fans. If they lose, they lose. The Browns are in the middle of a total quarterback mess, and relief seems to be far off in the distance.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Patriots Release Former Michigan Standout

Tom Brady's status as both a Michigan Wolverines and New England Patriots player means the two organizations are forever linked. But one former Michigan standout won't get a chance to become the next great Wolverine-turned-Patriot. On Friday, the Patriots announced that they have signed veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino to a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#American Football#Otas#The Cincinnati Bengals#Bengals Com
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

What Broncos Country is saying about the new owner

The sale isn't final, but the takes on the Broncos' new owners are coming in hot. What they're saying: Reactions from fans and pundits appeared mostly positive. Longtime sports journalist Woody Paige noted that Denver's football team is changing hands from one famous family to another. "Ownership of sport franchises in Colorado [is] fully a family affair," he wrote in the Gazette.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Browns’ shocking $230 million decision on Deshaun Watson after latest bombshell revelations

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly standing by embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson, despite the latest allegations made against him. The Browns are not even considering voiding the $230 million guaranteed contract they gave to Watson, according to Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot. Nor do they want to dissolve the trade that sent six draft picks to the Houston Texans for Watson.
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit. Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

119K+
Followers
163K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy