La'el Collins already making Bengals better at OTAs

When the race for La’el Collins in free agency started, it was clear he would provide the Cincinnati Bengals with a massive upgrade.

Collins was after all, very good for most of his healthy snaps in Dallas. More importantly, he was a gigantic upgrade on most of what the Bengals had started at right tackle for years.

But it’s clear that upgrade has started right in OTAs, as Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has singled out his no-nonsense approach while trying to help Sam Hubbard improve, too.

“LC’s a guy that we really highlighted today as a great example of just working technique in a walkthrough,” Taylor said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “Trying to get better and make (left end) Sam (Hubbard) better, so it’s been really great to have him in the building and we’re excited he’s here.”

“(Collins) has been a pro every second he’s been here. He’s one of the first guys in that room, in the weight room. Him and Alex and Ted have really been good up there. Just watching what we ask our guys to do in these walkthroughs and how detailed it can be to some. It can be boring and monotonous if they don’t understand how to utilize that stuff to their advantage.”

It’s not a shock Collins is one of those guys putting in the tough, detailed work at OTAs. Given how strict this current Bengals staff has been about adding guys to the culture, this was a given after the lengthy pursuit in free agency.

On paper, the Bengals hope to get 17 games of upgraded play at right tackle from Collins next season, but it’s the little stuff here during the quiet months that really makes it possible.