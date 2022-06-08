Find Summer Fun in Santa Ana

Summer is almost here, and the City of Santa Ana offers many fun, educational and active events and activities for people of all ages!

Swimming Pools

City swimming pools are open until September 5. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/aquatics/

Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park is every Wednesday from June 8 through August 31. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/city-produced-events/

Concerts in the Park

Free concerts every Friday in August at local parks. More details to come.

Birch Park Summer Nights

Special events every Saturday in August at Birch Park in downtown. More details to come.

Youth Sports

Programs for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/youth-sports-programs/

Teen Excursions

Teens ages 13 to 17 visit fun locations around Southern California. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/teen-programs/

Summer Reading Program

Library reading program for children, teens and adults runs June 6 to August 15. Info: https://santaana.beanstack.com/reader365

Summer Tech Camp

Classes on game design, filmmaking and digital music June 21-July 30 at Newhope Branch Library. Info: https://bit.ly/SAPLTechCamp

Library Knowledge Mobile

The Knowledge Mobile (Know-Mo) is visiting schools and parks this summer. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/the-knowledge-mobile/

Juneteenth Festival

Our first Juneteenth Festival celebrating African-American culture will be on June 18 in Centennial Park. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/event/juneteenth-festival/

4th of July Celebration

The 10th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place July 4 in Centennial Park. More details to come.

Other City Events

Find all City events at https://www.santa-ana.org/events/