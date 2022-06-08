ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, California

Find Summer Fun in Santa Ana

Santa Ana, California
Santa Ana, California
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zKDmL_0g4ko9Fk00

Summer is almost here, and the City of Santa Ana offers many fun, educational and active events and activities for people of all ages!

Swimming Pools

City swimming pools are open until September 5. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/aquatics/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1PBm_0g4ko9Fk00

Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park is every Wednesday from June 8 through August 31. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/city-produced-events/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mGZVX_0g4ko9Fk00

Concerts in the Park

Free concerts every Friday in August at local parks. More details to come.

Birch Park Summer Nights

Special events every Saturday in August at Birch Park in downtown. More details to come.

Youth Sports

Programs for children in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/youth-sports-programs/

Teen Excursions

Teens ages 13 to 17 visit fun locations around Southern California. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/teen-programs/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WyCED_0g4ko9Fk00

Summer Reading Program

Library reading program for children, teens and adults runs June 6 to August 15. Info: https://santaana.beanstack.com/reader365

Summer Tech Camp

Classes on game design, filmmaking and digital music June 21-July 30 at Newhope Branch Library. Info: https://bit.ly/SAPLTechCamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xgrs_0g4ko9Fk00

Library Knowledge Mobile

The Knowledge Mobile (Know-Mo) is visiting schools and parks this summer. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/the-knowledge-mobile/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dwCPH_0g4ko9Fk00

Juneteenth Festival

Our first Juneteenth Festival celebrating African-American culture will be on June 18 in Centennial Park. Info: https://www.santa-ana.org/event/juneteenth-festival/

4th of July Celebration

The 10th annual Fourth of July Celebration will take place July 4 in Centennial Park. More details to come.

Other City Events

Find all City events at https://www.santa-ana.org/events/

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Band on the Sand event scheduled for July 3, 2022, cancelled

The Beach House, host of this year’s Band on the Sand Annual Community Event, announced that it would cancel the highly anticipated event originally scheduled for July 3, 2022. This decision was not arrived lightly. In conversations with local authorities and City representative, there were concerns expressed regarding recent...
orangecountytribune.com

Following up on GG’s Festival

The long awaited 62nd Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival, “Celebrating Essential Workers,” made its return May 27 – 30, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to the worldwide health pandemic. Hundreds of thousands of people flooded the Festival grounds both day and night to celebrate the Memorial Day Weekend and the long-awaited return of Garden Grove’s beloved Festival.
macaronikid.com

Santa Ana Zoo Sunsets At The Zoo After Hours 2022

SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Zoo’s after-hours “Sunsets at the Zoo” are back by popular demand. The Zoo’s after-hours summer concerts will take place Sunday, June 26 and Sunday, July 10 at 5:30 pm. Tickets must be purchased online at www.santaanazoo.org in advance. Ticket numbers are limited for each night.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Nights#Centennial Park#Youth Sports#African American Culture#Mobile#Summer Tech Camp Classes#African American
orangejuiceblog.com

Mary’s Kitchen: the Killing of a Miracle. PART 3.

Illustrated with David Freeman’s photos of Mary’s Kitchen. Throughout history the poor have been the class of people who experienced prejudice from all of humanity. It is no different in America today, especially in Orange County, California. Before we continue with our tale of the Killing of Mary’s Kitchen, let’s zoom out just a little…
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Ventura County BBQ Fest 2022 taking place this weekend

The Ventura County BBQ Fest is heading to Surfer’s Point Live on June 11. Kaylee Flurry with the barbeque fest joined us live with a preview of what visitors can expect. The fest features a handpicked roster of barbecued meat masters and chefs serving up mouthwatering BBQ. Happy Place...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Upcoming Orange County Weekend events

The Anaheim Packing District will be hosting “Made With Pride,” an LGBTQ+ makers market at Farmers Park, on June 11, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. This free event will have various items for sale from LGBTQ+ makers, artists, crafters and vendors. A pride party set will be hosted by DJ Cristano with photo opps and a crafting station for all ages will also be provided.
fullertonobserver.com

March for Our Lives Rally June 11 at Hillcrest Park

In conjunction with the hundreds of March for Our Lives rallies happening across the country today (June 11) in support of common sense gun control legislation, there will be a rally at 12pm at Hillcrest Park in Fullerton (1200 N Harbor Blvd). Attendees will gather on the Harbor side of the park near the fountain.
FULLERTON, CA
recordgazette.net

102nd Cherry Festival welcomes the crowds

The 102nd annual Beaumont Cherry Festival was back in full force, now that restrictions for open space activities have been lifted, with four days of entertainment, fun and food at Stewart Park June 2-5. The multi-day celebration included live entertainment with purchase of admission, rides, a tasty selection of foods,...
BEAUMONT, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach outlines roadmap to a permanent promenade

The Laguna Beach City Council unanimously approved a roadmap Tuesday to collect public input and ultimately consider making the Promenade a permanent fixture on Forest Avenue. Through next summer, city leaders plan to host at least three community meetings to craft a vision for the City’s historic main street. Councilmembers directed city staffers to hold off on holding the first meeting until late September.
lagunabeachindy.com

Street Beat: June 1 to June 7, 2022

Burglary. Leticia Priscilla Garcia, 38, of Anaheim was arrested by Laguna Beach police on suspicion of felony burglary following an investigation. Detectives made the arrest in the 1500 block of E. Orangewood Ave. in Anaheim around 7:43 a.m. on June 1, according to police records. Nitros oxide possession. Alejandro Oswaldo...
getnews.info

Venice Long Beach – The new home of the Lion

North Cyprus, are you ready to host a bigger version of the VENETIAN Hotel Las Vegas right here in our island? The choice has already been made for you. Santa isn’t coming to town; rather, a new city comes to Long Beach, Iskele. Located in one of the nicest and most serene beaches in the whole island of Cyprus, Long Beach, Iskele (recommended in FORBES as the number 1 buy for beach properties) is the newest rendezvous and looks like DEMs Construction is about to rent down the old town while erecting a capital in our island.
LONG BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

OC Lebanese Cultural Festival continues in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. — Falafel, a popular vegan street food from the Middle East, is just one of many dishes you’ll taste at the OC Lebanese Cultural Festival. Church volunteer and proud Lebanese American, Ed Salem, is helping prepare for the festivities which take place in Orange at St. John Maron Catholic church.
ORANGE, CA
Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana, California

125
Followers
310
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Santa Ana /ˌsæntə ˈænə/ (Spanish for 'Saint Anne') is the second most populous city and the county seat of Orange County, California, in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. The United States Census Bureau estimated its 2019 population at 332,318, making Santa Ana the 57th-most populous city in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy