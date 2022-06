The Norwegian government will discuss proposals for tax exemption for carbon capture and storage (CCS), aiming to stimulate research and development of green tech. — The Norwegian government, through its Tax Directorate, has sent a proposal for consultation that would see all CO2 from mineral products that are captured and stored permanently be exempt from tax. The proposal also involves some minor adjustments to the existing exemption for CCS in the tax on waste incineration.

