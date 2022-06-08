ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Fairmont Orchid Hosts the IRONMAN 70.3 Honu

KHON2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonolulu (KHON2) – The IRONMAN 70.3 Honu is back and better than ever. It’s a qualifying race for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in October and Fairmont Orchid has been the host hotel for the IRONMAN 70.3 Honu since 2009. We got...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Heads up book lovers! 73rd annual book sale returns at Ward Village

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Calling all book lovers!. After nearly two years, the 73rd annual book sale makes a comeback at Ward Village, that’s according to the Friends of the Library of Hawaii. Unable to return to the McKinley High School cafeteria, organizers said the event has moved to the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Celebrating 150th anniversary, King Kamehameha floral parade is back on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for the annual King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade in Waikiki on Saturday. This year marks the 150th Anniversary of the Kamehameha Day Holiday. As in years past, the parade will start at King Street fronting Iolani Palace. Participants will then head down Punchbowl Street,...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Sports
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
hawaiinewsnow.com

Get ready for andagi! The Okinawan Festival is back in person this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After two years of the Okinawan Festival being held remotely, this year’s festival is set to be back in person over the Labor Day weekend. The event, celebrating its 40th anniversary, will be held at the Hawaii Convention Center. The Okinawan Festival celebrates the Okinawan culture...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

A New Peanuts Immersive Experience Will Make Its World Debut in Honolulu on July 1

We’ve been tempted to scream “Aaughh!” in true Charlie Brown-style more than a few times in the past few years; head tilted back, mouth wide open in true 8-year-old agony. Soon, we’ll have just the right place to do that, get some psychiatric advice for just a nickel, or sit in a classroom where the teacher’s only insight is “Wah wah wah wah.”
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend in Honolulu: June 8–14, 2022

Join Village Books in celebrating its 73rd anniversary with a book sale in partnership with the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i. There will be ample books to browse and shop for 50 cents each. In addition, a selection of donated art pieces will be for sale, including prints, lithographs and sculptures.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ironman 70 3#Triathlon#Fairmont Orchid#Ironman#Social Media Handles
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Kihei, Maui

Kihei in Maui County is a famous city in Hawaii with many tourist attractions. Its hot, dry climate makes it the perfect vacation destination for outdoor activities, beach trips, and great memories under the sun. Known for its beautiful beaches that stretch for miles, this breathtaking island city will give...
KIHEI, HI
Hawaii Magazine

Best Cheap Eats on Oʻahu in 2022

Oʻahu is home to some of the most iconic restaurant establishments in Hawai‘i. As residents and visitors navigate the island, finding an affordable and delicious bite is oh-so satisfying. From hefty plate lunches to Japanese noodle dishes, here are the best cheap eats on Oʻahu, as voted by our readers.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

2022 Hale ‘Aina Award Winners: The Best Restaurants in Hawai‘i

We asked, more than 8,000 votes were cast, and now it’s time to unveil the winners of the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Awards!. Each year, our readers vote for their favorite restaurants in the Islands and the HONOLULU dining team names the Restaurateur of the Year. The top restaurants were announced during a live reception held June 7, 2022, at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Hoʻokupu Center. Scroll down for photos from the event. See our upcoming September 2022 issue for the stories behind the restaurants and ordering tips from some of our Hale ‘Aina Award honorees. Subscribe now to have our Best Restaurants issue delivered right to your home.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Condiment constraints, sriracha facing a shortage

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sriracha chili sauce is a go-to hot sauce for many, but soon it may be difficult to find, the company that creates the condiment said they are experiencing a shortage of the chilies used to make the hot sauce, and that announcement already having an effect in some restaurants. It is garlicky, […]
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

ʻĪao Valley State Monument Will be Closed at the Start of August

Hawaiʻi’s Department of Land and Natural Resources announced ʻĪao Valley State Monument on the island of Maui will be closed beginning Aug. 1, 2022. The park is expected to remain closed until Jan. 15, 2023, for the final phase of a slope stabilization project and parking lot improvements.
WAILUKU, HI
KITV.com

Maui cookie business opens brick and mortar shop in Kahului

MAUI (KITV4) -- As things return to normal, more restaurants and food businesses are popping up or expanding. That's the case for a Maui cookie business. Maui Cookie Lab recently opened a brick and mortar shop in Kahului selling freshly baked cookies. Owner Heidi Cramer's previous business sold shortbread cookies...
KAHULUI, HI
KHON2

‘Sexy Sandbar Saturday’ party on DLNR’s radar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources said they received information of an online solicitation to attend what’s called the “Sexy Sandbar Saturday” party at the Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kaneohe. “Clearly these people have no inkling of the trouble they’ll face should they proceed with this advertised party,” said Jason […]
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HART: Residents could be riding the Honolulu rail by the end of 2022

But the proposal continues to get push back from Central and Leeward Oahu residents who feel they're being left out. Plan to cut rail route short gains traction with the feds but concern remains over inflation. Updated: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. |. The rail authority says their...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hy's Steak House in Waikiki to undergo $1M renovation

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hy’s Steak House, one of the more popular steakhouse restaurants in Hawaii, is about to undergo a $1-million renovation, public records show. Officials of the popular Waikiki fine-dining establishment, which has been open for more than four decades, recently filed a $1-million building permit for interior alterations of its kitchen, ground floor dining room, basement and exterior grease interceptor.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy