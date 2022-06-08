Fairmont Orchid Hosts the IRONMAN 70.3 Honu

We asked, more than 8,000 votes were cast, and now it’s time to unveil the winners of the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Awards!. Each year, our readers vote for their favorite restaurants in the Islands and the HONOLULU dining team names the Restaurateur of the Year. The top restaurants were announced during a live reception held June 7, 2022, at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Hoʻokupu Center. Scroll down for photos from the event. See our upcoming September 2022 issue for the stories behind the restaurants and ordering tips from some of our Hale ‘Aina Award honorees. Subscribe now to have our Best Restaurants issue delivered right to your home.

