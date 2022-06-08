ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

University Of Alabama Named In Bomb Threat Email

By dcdc
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UAPD has investigated and determined that there is no threat to the University of Alabama campus at this time, according to a spokesperson from the school. According to a media outlet in Montgomery (WSFA), an investigation is currently active by the FBI in relation to a "bomb threat email" sent to...

953thebear.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

Alabama Police Officer Hits Woman On Video

Another controversy comes to police in America. This time, an Alabama police officer, in Birmingham, is seen hitting a woman in the face. The video was shot by a person living in the apartment complex where the woman was arrested. The person who shot the video, says the woman is...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Juneteenth in Alabama: Celebrations planned across the state

Juneteenth is a holiday that seems to get a little more joyous across Alabama every year, and judging from the ever-increasing number of public celebrations. 2022 continues the trend. A Juneteenth Celebration Guide published by the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute starts with a quick summary of the concept: Though President...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Education
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closure on US-11, in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Tuesday, June 14, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the right lane of US-11 (Parkway East) westbound between 4th Avenue South and 88th Street for Overhead Electrical work. This same lane closure will be in place from 9 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Statement on Gadsden Shooting

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.
GADSDEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Alabama#Fbi#Atf
AL.com

Group traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles, police say

Six people are behind bars after authorities say they traveled from Texas to Alabama to steal vehicles. Moody police said the six Texas residents were attempting to steal more than a half dozen vehicles from a car lot Thursday morning. Detectives later determined the group had traveled from the Houston area to Moody with the specific goal of stealing vehicles and taking them back to Texas.
MOODY, AL
alreporter.com

Man dies at Elmore prison

Another man serving in prison in Alabama has died, the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed for APR. Charlene Winningham, 53, was found unresponsive on June 6 at Elmore Correctional Facility and was pronounced dead, an Alabama Department of Corrections spokeswoman said in a message. His exact cause of death is pending a full autopsy.
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

William Donaldson Correctional Facility inmate dies at UAB Hospital

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office announced that an inmate at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility has died. John Paul Rice, 56, died at UAB hospital following treatment of an undisclosed illness. “The decedent was inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, serving a life sentence for a 1997 burglary […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A fund apologizes for its role in the Tuskegee syphilis study that targeted Black men

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — For almost 40 years starting in the 1930s, as government researchers purposely let hundreds of Black men die of syphilis in Alabama so they could study the disease, a foundation in New York covered funeral expenses for the deceased. The payments were vital to survivors of the victims in a time and place ravaged by poverty and racism.
TUSKEGEE, AL
momcollective.com

Experience Huntsville, Alabama :: Quick Getaways from Birmingham

Huntsville, Alabama is just a short drive from the Magic City, making it an excellent choice for a fun day trip. Huntsville is known as the home of the U.S. Space & Rocket Center, but there are so many other fun kids’ activities in the area. If you’re looking to plan an easy and fun day trip from Birmingham, you should consider Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Funeral Scheduled for Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean

Funeral arrangements for Montgomery County Commissioner Elton Dean have been announced. The funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, June 18, at Alabama State University’s Dunn-Oliver Acadome, the university has announced. Dean was the former chairman of the ASU Board of Trustees,. Dean died Monday, June 7, after...
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy