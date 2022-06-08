University Of Alabama Named In Bomb Threat Email

ETOWAH COUNTY – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Thursday, June 9, at the request of the Gadsden Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer-involved shooting. An individual was attempting to make forcible entry into a marked Rainbow City patrol vehicle at which point a School Resource Officer (SRO) with the Rainbow City Police Department attempted to stop the subject. The subject, identified as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, N.C., resisted and attempted to take the officer’s firearm. Additional officers from the Gadsden Police Department responded to the scene to provide assistance. White was injured by gunfire and was pronounced deceased.

