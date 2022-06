Here are the key events taking place on Thursday that could impact trading. INTEL: Watch shares of Intel after the chipmaker said it was freezing hiring in the unit responsible for PC desktop and laptop chips, as part of a series of cost-cutting measures. Other cost-cutting measures include canceling some travel for the group immediately, cutting back on industry conferences and instructions to hold group meetings virtually when possible. The memo said that some hiring could resume in as little as two weeks.

