Former Georgia, US Olympic swimming coach Bauerle retires

FILE - Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle talks to team members after Georgia won the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships at Georgia Tech, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Atlanta. Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women's team championships in his 43 years as the Georgia swimming coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Bauerle, 70, is the longest tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jack Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women’s team championships in his 43 years as Georgia’s swimming coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Bauerle, 70, is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history. He coached the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s team to 14 medals. He also served as an assistant on the U.S. team in 2000 and the men’s team in 2016 and 2020.

Georgia named Neil Versfeld as the new men’s coach and Stefanie Williams Moreno as women’s coach. Both had been associate head coach.

Bauerle has been involved in Georgia athletics for 50 years as an athlete and coach. He was named the women’s coach in 1979 and added the title of men’s coach in 1983.

Bauerle’s 43-year career matched former Louisiana State gymnastics coach Sara “D-D” Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in Southeastern Conference history.

The Georgia women began a string of three consecutive NCAA championships in 1999 and also won titles in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

During Bauerle’s time as coach, Georgia produced 87 Olympians for 20 nations. Those swimmers won 38 medals.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Bauerle’s retirement is “a bittersweet moment in Georgia athletics history.”

“Jack has been the foundation of unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for a half a century,” Brooks said.

Bauerle was named SEC coach of the year 18 times, including 16 as the women’s coach. He finished with an overall record of 595-139-4 with the women and men.

Three of Bauerle’s Georgia swimmers — Kristy Kowal, Lisa Coole and Kim Black — were named the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bauerle said he wasn’t sure of his plans in retirement but that “I’ll be doing something.”

“I will miss being on the deck every day, but I am forever proud of everything we have accomplished at the University of Georgia,” he said.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25