ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Former Georgia, US Olympic swimming coach Bauerle retires

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A3MVz_0g4kVPVU00
FILE - Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle talks to team members after Georgia won the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships at Georgia Tech, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Atlanta. Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women's team championships in his 43 years as the Georgia swimming coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Bauerle, 70, is the longest tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jack Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women’s team championships in his 43 years as Georgia’s swimming coach, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Bauerle, 70, is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history. He coached the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s team to 14 medals. He also served as an assistant on the U.S. team in 2000 and the men’s team in 2016 and 2020.

Georgia named Neil Versfeld as the new men’s coach and Stefanie Williams Moreno as women’s coach. Both had been associate head coach.

Bauerle has been involved in Georgia athletics for 50 years as an athlete and coach. He was named the women’s coach in 1979 and added the title of men’s coach in 1983.

Bauerle’s 43-year career matched former Louisiana State gymnastics coach Sara “D-D” Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in Southeastern Conference history.

The Georgia women began a string of three consecutive NCAA championships in 1999 and also won titles in 2005, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

During Bauerle’s time as coach, Georgia produced 87 Olympians for 20 nations. Those swimmers won 38 medals.

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said Bauerle’s retirement is “a bittersweet moment in Georgia athletics history.”

“Jack has been the foundation of unparalleled success of our men’s and women’s swimming and diving program for a half a century,” Brooks said.

Bauerle was named SEC coach of the year 18 times, including 16 as the women’s coach. He finished with an overall record of 595-139-4 with the women and men.

Three of Bauerle’s Georgia swimmers — Kristy Kowal, Lisa Coole and Kim Black — were named the NCAA Woman of the Year.

Bauerle said he wasn’t sure of his plans in retirement but that “I’ll be doing something.”

“I will miss being on the deck every day, but I am forever proud of everything we have accomplished at the University of Georgia,” he said.

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Toni Koraza

Georgia to face prolonged food shortages

Food prices have been stubbornly rising with no sign of stopping or slowing down. Georgia is one of the most vulnerable states, and Georgians face an extreme risk of finding their supermarket shelves depleted of their favorite foods. It’s not just food shortages that may plague everyday life in Georgia. Food insecurity follows suit.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vols' target commits to Georgia Tech

Tennessee men’s basketball recruiting target Blue Cain has announced his college commitment. Cain, a rising high school senior has committed to Georgia Tech. He played three seasons at Catholic High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) and was teammates with Tennessee signee BJ Edwards. Cain led the Fighting Irish to three TSSAA...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristy Kowal
Person
Neil Versfeld
The Independent

Eric Adams spars with Georgia Republican over New York being flooded by 3,000 illegal guns: ‘Many come from Georgia’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has sparred with a Republican lawmaker from Georgia over the influx of illegal guns flooding the Big Apple, saying that “many” of those seized originated in the southern state.Mr Adams testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday as part of hearings called to tackle the nation’s escalating gun violence following a spate of deadly mass shootings in recent weeks.The mayor told the committee that illegal guns have been “flooding” New York City, with the NYPD having seized more than 3,000 in the last year alone.“A crisis that is flooding our cities with...
GEORGIA STATE
Abby Joseph

3 Notable 'Sweet' Georgia Creations

Georgia is best known for its peaches, but there are a number of other sweet products that come from this great state as well. There is no doubt that Coca-Cola is one of the most popular drinks in the world, enjoyed by people of all ages. What many people don't know is that this refreshing drink was first invented in Georgia, by a man named Dr. John Pemberton. Pemberton was a pharmacist and inventor who was looking for a way to make a medicinal syrup that could be sold at local drugstores. He came up with the idea of combining coca leaves and cola nuts, and the result was a delicious concoction that quickly became popular among Atlanta's residents.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Alabama student wins scholarship to aid in overcoming loss

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Mixed martial artist Cat Zingano is known for her toughness as a fighter. But she has a soft side as well that comes from being a survivor, not just in the ring but in her personal life. When Cat was in college, her mother was diagnosed with and eventually died of brain cancer. Later, Cat’s husband, who managed her career, took his own life.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy