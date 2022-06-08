Barret Peery Joins the UNLV Coaching Staff as the Newest MBB Assistant for the Rebels

Todd Lee is a Razorback. No, Lee isn’t an addition from the transfer portal. He’s the former coach of South Dakota. Now he’s Eric Musselman’s director of scouting at Arkansas. Lee spent the last four seasons coaching the Coyotes, where he coached Stanley Umude for three years. Umude transferred to Arkansas for the 2021-22 season and he was second on the team in scoring, averaging 11.9 points per game. South Dakota went 66-52 in Lee’s four seasons. Before coaching in Vermillion, Lee spent five seasons as an associate coach at Grand Canyon and head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan from 2005-13. “Todd is an exceptionally detailed and specific,” Musselman said. “He will bring new ideas to the staff on how to view things, how to scheme on both ends of the court and how to attack things.” Lee also worked on Musselman’s staff with the Rapid City Thrillers in the CBA from 1992-94.

