When it comes to movies, Disney+ has no competition, in a fairly specific way. It's not that it has more or better movies than every other streaming service, exactly, but it has the biggest movies that other streaming services don't have. Disney has Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney itself. There are things other streamers are better at than Disney+, but other streamers simply aren't on the same level as Disney's movie brand. And it's not just theatrical movies, either; the latest movie added to our list of the best movies on Disney+ right now, the hysterical family comedy Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, is a Disney+ original.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO