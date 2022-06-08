ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Bird: Fans emotional over Ray Liotta’s final TV appearance in new trailer

By Inga Parkel
 3 days ago

Fans have expressed their grief over the latest trailer for Black Bird , which features Ray Liotta ’s final TV role, following his death on 26 May.

Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic while shooting a new film project entitled Dangerous Waters. He was 67.

Apple TV+’s new psychological thriller miniseries Black Bird is based on a true story and stars the late actor as “Big Jimmy”, the father of convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton), who must decide if he wants to elicit a confession out of a suspected serial killer in exchange for his freedom.

The newly released trailer sees “Big Jimmy” visiting Keene in prison as he tells him “I never wanted this for you. I wanted a totally different life. A steady paycheck. Kids. A Family”.

In response to Liotta’s appearance in the trailer, fans have shared their sadness on Twitter.

“I can’t see trailer of Black Bird tv series because I can’t bear... Ray Liotta loss. I’ll have courage within time,” one user tweeted.

Others reacted with crying and broken heart emojis and many continued to laud Egerton for his role.

“TARON NATION LET’S GOOOOOOO,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “I’m sure this will be damned good”.

Liotta was recently praised by director Martin Scorsese, who said he regrets not working with him again after Goodfellas, in which Liotta played Henry Hill in the 1990 crime classic.

Black Bird is scheduled to release on 8 July on Apple TV+.

