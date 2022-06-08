ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS' J-Hope Announced As Lollapalooza Headliner

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

J-Hope of BTS has just been added to the legendary list of artists headlining Lollapalooza this Summer. According to Variety , J-Hope will be taking the main stage on Sunday, July 31 and will be joining Dua Lipa, Green Day, and Metallica among other headliners of the festival. Lollapalooza will be held from July 28 to July 31 at Grant Park .

“I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family,” Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell shared. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

J-Hope will be the first South Korean artist to ever headline a famous U.S music festival. This was posted on the official Lollapalooza Instagram page in regards to the exciting announcement :

"We are thrilled to announce j-hope of @bts.bighitofficial will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sunday, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival."

