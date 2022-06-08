See How Scammers Are Now Targeting Arizona Renters

Photo: Getty Images

Rental prices are higher than ever now, which is creating the perfect environment for scammers to prey on renters. The average rent price for a two bedroom is up 24% from last year alone, now costing renters around $1,610 per month.

AZ Family reported that Valley renters are now becoming the target of scammers who are advertising fake low rent prices. The news outlet explains that any ads with inexpensive rent are a red flag.

One advertisement, for example, shows a five-bedroom, 2,643-square-foot house for rent for only $1,000.

AZ Family found that when they called the numbers for several of the homes that advertised alarmingly low rent prices, most of the numbers had out-of-state area codes and the people on the other end had thick accents. The conmen were asking questions like, "What is your credit score?" They would then ask for verification information, like social security numbers.

Renters should be on the lookout for other red flags such as being asked to send a security deposit or being offered a key to the home through the mail.