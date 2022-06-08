ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

See How Scammers Are Now Targeting Arizona Renters

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MteqS_0g4kRuoj00
Photo: Getty Images

Rental prices are higher than ever now, which is creating the perfect environment for scammers to prey on renters. The average rent price for a two bedroom is up 24% from last year alone, now costing renters around $1,610 per month.

AZ Family reported that Valley renters are now becoming the target of scammers who are advertising fake low rent prices. The news outlet explains that any ads with inexpensive rent are a red flag.

One advertisement, for example, shows a five-bedroom, 2,643-square-foot house for rent for only $1,000.

AZ Family found that when they called the numbers for several of the homes that advertised alarmingly low rent prices, most of the numbers had out-of-state area codes and the people on the other end had thick accents. The conmen were asking questions like, "What is your credit score?" They would then ask for verification information, like social security numbers.

Renters should be on the lookout for other red flags such as being asked to send a security deposit or being offered a key to the home through the mail.

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

1 million people in the Phoenix area are driving cars under a recall

On Your Side's Susan Campbell talks ways to keep yourself safe from sun damage this summer, in light of the heat!. Scammers targeting Phoenix-area renters by advertising low prices. Updated: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:25 PM MST. |. Stephanie Sedlak tells On Your Side that scammers are known for duplicating...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
azmarijuana.com

Get Tickets to the Imperious Cannabis Expo in Arizona

Join your peers at the Imperious Cannabis Expo Arizona! Meet OG’s like Ed Rosenthal, Patrick King, and Swami! Check-out the exhibitors list and the speaker line-up at: www.ImperiousExpo.com and follow us on Instagram: @ImperiousCannabis. Purchase your tickets now and avoid long lines! Tickets are $50.00 each, full access to...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

What rights do Arizona tenants have when their A/C stops working?

An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state’s second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus. Watching Your Wallet: How the Fed Rate Hike affects you.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scammers#Renters#Social Security Numbers#Advertising#Getty Images Rental#Az Family
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how labor shortage is impacting Arizona security industry

The security industry like any other industry has been dealing with a labor shortage. It has become harder for security professionals to hire and retain top-notch talent as the economy faces low unemployment but a high number of vacant positions. The great resignation began in the middle of 2021 and has continued to be a barrier to hiring good security professionals. Security professionals in Phoenix Arizona are no exception as labor shortages have forced physical security companies, secure document and hard drive destruction companies, and secure document and cloud storage companies in the Valley to find creative ways to hire and retain the best security professionals. I sat down with a few security companies in the area to discuss how the labor shortage has affected their business and how they have dealt with the issue.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy