ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

BTS' J-Hope Announced As Lollapalooza Headliner

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDtIv_0g4kNtVU00
Photo: Getty Images

J-Hope of BTS has just been added to the legendary list of artists headlining Lollapalooza this Summer. According to Variety , J-Hope will be taking the main stage on Sunday, July 31 and will be joining Dua Lipa, Green Day, and Metallica among other headliners of the festival. Lollapalooza will be held from July 28 to July 31 at Grant Park .

“I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family,” Lollapalooza founder, Perry Farrell shared. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

J-Hope will be the first South Korean artist to ever headline a famous U.S music festival. This was posted on the official Lollapalooza Instagram page in regards to the exciting announcement :

"We are thrilled to announce j-hope of @bts.bighitofficial will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sunday, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival."

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert put on a show-stopping display on Wednesday night at the Time 100 Gala in New York City. The country music singer looked sensational in a black off-the-shoulder dress that hugged her curves. Miranda’s gown featured a faux leather bust and straps that highlighted her decolletage, and she completed her look with diamond jewelry and strappy heels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

158K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy