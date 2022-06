PHOTOS: Penn State’s College Football Hall of Fame candidates in 2023

{"id":20124,"date":"2022-06-08T16:18:13","date_gmt":"2022-06-08T20:18:13","guid":{"rendered":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d20124","raw":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/?post_type\u003dfishburn_gallery\u0026#038;p\u003d20124"},"modified":"2022-06-08T16:18:13","modified_gmt":"2022-06-08T20:18:13","password":"","slug":"photos-penn-states-college-football-hall-of-fame-candidates-in-2023","status":"publish","type":"fishburn_gallery","link":"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/gallery/photos-penn-states-college-football-hall-of-fame-candidates-in-2023/","title":{"raw":"PHOTOS: Penn State\u0027s College Football Hall of Fame candidates in 2023","rendered":"PHOTOS: Penn State\u0027s College Football Hall of Fame candidates in 2023"},"content":{"raw":"Penn State football is one of the best programs in the history of the game and with that comes some serious talent. The team already has \u003ca href\u003d\"https://nittanylionswire.usatoday.com/lists/every-college-football-hall-of-fame-member-from-penn-state/\"\u003eseveral College Football Hall of Famers\u003c/a\u003e but now it has a chance to add to that large group in 2023.\r

\r

This year there are three players on the ballot; [autotag]Paul Posluszny[/autotag], [autotag]Ki-Jana Carter[/autotag], and [autotag]D.J. Dozier[/autotag]. Two all-around running backs and one of the best linebackers in the history of the sport. Not a bad group!\r

\r

All three men are more than deserving to be in the sport\u0027s forever home but odds aren\u0027t in favor of all three making it. Still, it is worth looking back at the careers these men had as they stand at the doorsteps of immortality.\r

\r

Penn State football is one of the best programs in the history of the game and with that comes some serious talent. The team already has several College Football Hall of Famers but now it has a chance to add to that large group in 2023.

This year there are three players on the ballot; Paul Posluszny, Ki-Jana Carter, and D.J. Dozier. Two all-around running backs and one of the best linebackers in the history of the sport. Not a bad group!

All three men are more than deserving to be in the sport's forever home but odds aren't in favor of all three making it. Still, it is worth looking back at the careers these men had as they stand at the doorsteps of immortality.



Penn State football photo archive: Class of 2023 College Football Hall of Fame candidates

