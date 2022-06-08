ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beacon, NY

Ford Dealership Under Federal Investigation For Allegedly Selling a Vehicle With an Open Recall

By Lawrence Hodge
Jalopnik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Feds have their eyes on Ford again. This time though it’s one of its dealers. The NHTSA investigation concerns allegations that a Ford dealer in New York state sold a new car with an open recall, Automotive News reports, which is a violation of federal law. In...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has A New Plan To Stop Dealer Markups

If anyone is having a tough time with markups right now, it's Ford. The brand's models, like the Ford Bronco, have long suffered from unreasonable markups from dealers. It's a story we've all heard before, and it's starting to repeat itself with the Ford F-150 Lightning. Platinum trim models are already marked up past $100,000.
CARS
Reuters

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

WASHINGTON, May 19 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Company said Thursday it was recalling 39,000 SUVs after reports of 16 fires, and has advised owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures until a fix is completed. The recall, which covers some 2021 model year Ford Expedition and Lincoln...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Beacon, NY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
CBS LA

28 arrested, 112 stolen catalytic converters recovered Inland Empire auto repair shops, recycling businesses

Inspections of dozens of vehicle repair shops throughout the Inland Empire turned up more than 100 stolen catalytic converters and resulted in 28 arrests, authorities said Thursday.Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketed during the pandemic across Southern California. A number organized theft rings have been taken down, but the Vehicle Dismantler Industrial Strike Team — a task force made up of investigators from the DMV and law enforcement officers from Chino Hills, Chino, Upland, Montclair, Ontario and San Bernardino — recently focused its efforts on the automotive repair shops and recycling facilities that are purchasing the stolen catalytic converters.The strike team conducted business inspections at 64 automotive repair shops and recycling facilities, looking specifically for suspected stolen catalytic converters. Twenty-eight arrests were made, and 112 catalytic converters seized as a result of the inspections, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's Sgt. Ian Golditch. Four citations were also issued by the Department of Toxic Substance Control for environmental violations.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Recall#Automobile#Vehicles#Feds#Nhtsa#Automotive News#Healey Brothers Ford#Lincoln Corsair
CarBuzz.com

Ford Thunderbird To Return As Corvette-Fighting Sportscar

At the 1954 Detroit Auto Show, Ford lifted the lid on a two-seater convertible that, to this day, is much loved by enthusiasts and collectors alike. Introduced as the Thunderbird, the gorgeous styling and V8 powertrains brought many into Dearborn's fold and, interestingly, the Blue Oval's offering outsold the Corvette of the day by thousands.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model Y Police Car In 30-Minute High-Speed Mustang Pursuit

As you can see in the video above, a police officer driving a Tesla Model Y police car recently chased a Ford Mustang for around 30 minutes at high speeds. Thanks to the Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), the entire incident was caught on video. We've discovered and shared plenty of...
LOGAN, OH
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Trades In Gas For EV: Delivery & Impressions

This Tesla Model Y owner just took delivery of his all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. However, what's arguably more important is that he traded in his 2016 F-150 (gas-powered, of course) to get into the new electric version. While we love a good highly produced YouTube video by...
CARS
Road & Track

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2022

Last year brought the end to more than 20 vehicles. With 2021 coming to a close, we've gathered the vehicles that won't live to see the 2022 model year. Some, like the Volvo V60 and V90 wagons, will see parts of themselves live on. And arguably the best version of Hyundai's Veloster will continue. Others, like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Clarity, are gone for good. Read on to see the cars that are meeting their maker come 2022.
CARS
Motor1.com

Florida Driver Thinks C8 Corvette Is Submarine, Conquers Flooded Road

Water and cars do not mix. Actually, deep water and cars don't mix, save for exceedingly rare examples like the Amphicar from the 1960s, or high-riding four-wheel-drive vehicles with gobs of ground clearance. Even then, navigating a flooded street is extremely dangerous, as there's no telling what obstacles or pitfalls might lurk beneath the water. As such, this article definitely earns a don't try this at home warning.
MIAMI, FL
fordauthority.com

5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo Engine Will Not Be Offered As A Crate: Exclusive

The 5.2L V8 Ford Voodoo engine is one of the more interesting engines in FoMoCo’s recent history. Hand-built and specifically designed for the Mustang Shelby GT350 and GT350R, the Voodoo engine – derived from the Ford Modular engine family – features eight cylinders in a V configuration, a dual overhead cam (DOHC) design, and – arguably its most noteworthy characteristic – a flat plane crankshaft. The latter allows the Voodoo to rev faster and to higher limits, enabling this atmospheric V8 to make a very healthy 526 horsepower and 429 pounds of torque across an impressively wide powerband, while also giving it a distinguished exhaust note.
CARS
Motorious

These Classic Cars Are Going To Be Crushed

One of our favorite YouTube channels, Auto Archeology, has great connections because the guy is able to gain access to all kinds of secret automotive treasure troves. Well, he’s at it again, this time giving us a good look at a salvage yard that’s getting ready to crush a bunch of classic GM cars along with a few Fords and Mopars and plenty of parts.
REEDSBURG, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy