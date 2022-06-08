LIST: See Which Restaurants Will Be Coming To Texas Soon
It's time to add a new rotation of restaurants to your roster!
Dozens of restaurants are announcing their expansion into Texas , with some even slated to open this year. From fried chicken and donuts to sushi and hot dogs, here's a running list of restaurants opening locations in the Lone Star State as they're announced:
- Voodoo Doughnuts is opening its first San Antonio location
- Nando's is expanding into Texas and opening two Houston locations
- The world's biggest Buc-ee's is being built in Luling
- Fort Worth is getting its first H-E-B
- A new all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is now open in San Antonio
- Tim Horton's is opening its first Texas location in Katy
- Shaquille O'Neal is opening 50 Big Chicken restaurants
- Chicago's iconic Portillo's is coming to The Colony
- Try Nashville hot chicken at Hattie B's opening in Dallas
- New soda shop just opened in Fairview
This list will be updated.
