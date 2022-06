Five undocumented individuals were rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents Wednesday afternoon. The search for the five began at about noon when a 9 1 1 call alerted authorities that the group was lost in the Jacumba Wilderness area west of Ocotillo. A Customs and Border Protection aircraft assisted ground personnel in the search and the group was located at about 12:20 p.m. The group included a 26-year-old man from Honduras, a 62-year-old woman and an unaccompanied juvenile from El Salvador and two unaccompanied juveniles from Guatemala. No medical aid was needed for the five. all five are to be processed according to Border Patrol policy.

OCOTILLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO