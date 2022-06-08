Snoop Dogg gave his personal blunt roller a raise to keep up with inflation

Inflation isn’t just hitting everyone hard at the gas pump. Sadly as prices for pretty much everything is on the rise, salaries aren’t. Well except for Snoop Dogg ’s full-time professional blunt roller.

For a bit of a refresher, in 2019 during a Howard Stern Show interview Snoop Dogg revealed that instead of spending his own precious time on rolling blunts for himself, he hired a professional blunt roller to take on the task, paying him somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 annually.

“That motherf***er is like Lurch from the Addams Family . ‘You rang?’” Snoop said of his doobie connoisseur. And Seth Rogan , who in 2014 was employed by Waka Flocka Flame to do the same, even validated Snoop's claims, so you know it's true.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen said. “That motherf***er’s timing is impeccable,” Snoop added.

Genuinely confused as to whether Snoop was seriously employing this individual to simply roll blunts, Snoop assured Stern, “that’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” Insisting, “on his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

Well as it turns out, due to the current state of our economy, Snoop's P-B-R has since gotten a raise.

Responding to a tweet sent out by UberFacts, which stated that Snoop’s blunt roller made between $40,000 and $50,000 annually, the legendary West Coast rapper pointed out, that due to “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

