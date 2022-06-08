ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Snoop Dogg gave his personal blunt roller a raise to keep up with inflation

By Maia Kedem
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gb8eL_0g4kHwMv00

Inflation isn’t just hitting everyone hard at the gas pump. Sadly as prices for pretty much everything is on the rise, salaries aren’t. Well except for Snoop Dogg ’s full-time professional blunt roller.

Listen to Snoop Dogg Radio now on Audacy

For a bit of a refresher, in 2019 during a Howard Stern Show interview Snoop Dogg revealed that instead of spending his own precious time on rolling blunts for himself, he hired a professional blunt roller to take on the task, paying him somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 annually.

“That motherf***er is like Lurch from the Addams Family . ‘You rang?’” Snoop said of his doobie connoisseur. And Seth Rogan , who in 2014 was employed by Waka Flocka Flame to do the same, even validated Snoop's claims, so you know it's true.

“He knows how to gauge the look on someone’s face when it seems like they want a blunt and if they do, he gives you one,” Rogen said. “That motherf***er’s timing is impeccable,” Snoop added.

Genuinely confused as to whether Snoop was seriously employing this individual to simply roll blunts, Snoop assured Stern, “that’s his J-O-B—his occupation,” Insisting, “on his resume, it says, ‘what do you do? I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.”

Well as it turns out, due to the current state of our economy, Snoop's P-B-R has since gotten a raise.

Responding to a tweet sent out by UberFacts, which stated that Snoop’s blunt roller made between $40,000 and $50,000 annually, the legendary West Coast rapper pointed out, that due to “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy