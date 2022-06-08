Draymond's mom Mary Barbers-Green goes scorched earth on Charles Barkley, Kendrick Perkins

If you thought Draymond Green was a no-nonsense type of player, you should listen to his mother, who is likely the person he gets a lot of his personality from.

During an interview on 95.7 The Game's T he Morning Roast , Mary Barbers-Green called into the show and parsed no words when speaking on two of the most well-known Warriors and Draymond Green "haters."

When asked what her thoughts were on TNT analyst Charles Barkley's consistent criticism of the city of San Francisco, along with ripping the Warriors themselves, Green said that Chuck gets paid to be a heckler and a provocateur, adding that if he ever comes for her son, all Draymond has to do is flash his rings-- an achievement the Hall of Famer never won in his 16-year career in the NBA.

"I believe Charles Barkley has a job to do," Green told Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky . "He gets paid to be a heckler. If Dray is the one you wanna pick on, go ahead and pick on him. But he can always put up a middle finger and say, ‘It’s a ring, Chuck.’ He can’t deny that. He doesn’t have a ring, so, hey. If you’re a great or not, it doesn’t show if you don’t got that ring. That’s what they play for."

The conversation later turned to another former NBA player and current analyst on ESPN Kendrick Perkins, who was been one of the more vocal critics of her son during these playoffs.

While Green had a lot of smoke for Barkley, she completely dismissed Perkins, admitting that she couldn't care less about how the former Celtic felt about her son, claiming she didn't even know who he was until he became a part of ESPN's NBA coverage.

"He doesn’t really bother me at all. It’s like, ‘OK, whatever. So what.’ Charles Barkley was great. Charles Barkley was one of my favorite players ever. He was a great player. I never even knew who Kendrick Perkins was until recently. He never stood out on my radar. I could care less. If that’s how he treats his job, ‘As long as I’m making this money.’ Make the money, brother."

While Draymond's mom certainly put Perkins and Barkley in their place, Green's on-court performance during the Warriors' playoff run has put to rest some of the criticism he faces from the NBA media.

If the Warriors do win, Barbers-Green thinks it would be the most satisfying title victory ever.

