ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How Common Is Pica?

By Ziba Redif
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pica is an eating pattern seen across the globe. For some cultures, it's an eating disorder. For others, it's considered acceptable. Here's what it...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Autism Spectrum Disorder#Latin#The Causes Of Pica#Psychiatric Times#African Health Sciences
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
SELF

Could Allergies Be Causing Your Shortness of Breath? Here’s How to Tell

Feeling like you can’t take in enough air or even breathe at all is downright scary. If this is a common experience, it’s important to figure out what’s causing your shortness of breath. Breathing difficulties can be a symptom of so many things: COVID-19, pneumonia, panic attacks, heart attacks, and all types of asthma—including allergic asthma—according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine (NLM). And each of these root causes may require different approaches and treatments to clear up your breathing. SELF spoke to top doctors to tackle everything you need to know about shortness of breath, including common causes, allergy triggers, and treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationAU

More than 100 Australian kids have had multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID. What should parents watch for?

One of the rare complications of COVID in children is an inflammatory illness called paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome (PIMS-TS) that occurs in the weeks following the time of infection with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes the disease). It’s also been called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C). Two years on from the first reported cases of this complication, about 120 children have been diagnosed with it in Australia. Paediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome is being actively monitored by a paediatric hospital surveillance system in Australia, called PAEDS, that includes eight children’s hospitals. PAEDS has estimated the syndrome affects roughly one in...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
Country
South Africa
Medical News Today

What are the early symptoms of a brain tumor?

Brain tumors can cause both physical and mental symptoms. The symptoms can differ depending on the type, location, and stage of the tumor. Common signs and symptoms of a brain tumor include:. headache episodes. vision problems. mood changes. personality changes. This article looks at various symptoms of brain tumors, symptoms...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

What Is Pulmonary Regurgitation?

The pulmonary valve is one of four valves within the heart. It delivers blood from the heart into the lungs. When the pulmonary valve does not fully close, blood can flow back into the heart before it goes into the lungs to gather oxygen. This is called pulmonary regurgitation. Approximately...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
US News and World Report

7 Signs of Depression in Men

Isolation, sleep disruption and overspending could be signs of depression. From contemplating suicide to helping men with depression. Around 2007, Bill Dehkes contemplated suicide for a week as he drove on a Minneapolis road that was part of his daily routine. At one point he even unbuckled his seatbelt. “I thought if I drove 100 yards I would run right into the concrete bridge and it would be over,” he says. Dehkes, 57, never followed through. “I realized I had a lot more to do.”
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Steer a Loved One With a Substance Use Disorder to Change

No one dealing with a substance use disorder wants to be suffering. Changing your behavior first can be the catalyst for your loved one to change their substance use behavior. Tough love means setting boundaries to take care of yourself and making it more uncomfortable for your loved one to keep using.
MENTAL HEALTH
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
63K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy