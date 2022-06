Samsung's Odyssey Neo G8 is so exclusive you have to be put on a waiting list to pre-order. There's no such thing as too much or too fast when it comes to PC gaming. That's what Samsung was hoping for, at least, when it announced that the Neo G8 curved gaming monitor (opens in new tab) features both a 4K resolution panel and a shockingly high refresh rate of 240Hz. It's a first for 4K gaming monitors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO