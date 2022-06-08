ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Kent County Prosecutor Makes Decision In Patrick Lyoya Case

By Ken Evans
My Magic GR
My Magic GR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been over a month since the Michigan State Police turned over their investigation of the death of Patrick Lyoya to the Kent County Prosecutors' office. Amid calls that the office was dragging out the process, a decision has finally been made. Is Officer Christopher Schurr Being Charged for...

mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

Viral Video: 12 Year Old Michigan Boy Fires Shot During Robbery

The boy fired the warning shot to get the clerk to take him seriously. The incident occurred last week in Hartford, which is about 40 minutes west of Kalamazoo along I-94. The boy approached the clerk wielding a handgun, and when she asked if he was serious, the young man fired a round into the ceiling to show he was indeed very serious. The clerk, alertly handed over a bag of cash without incident, while the boy realized his gun had jammed and began to try and free a round from the chamber.
HARTFORD, MI
My Magic GR

Things To Do This Weekend: June 10-12, 2022

It's another busy summer weekend of festivals! This week you can find a festival to celebrate the start of summer, an Asian-Pacific Festival, a Cereal Festival, a Music Festival, an Old Car Festival, and even a Hippie Festival. There are also some events to enjoy some craft beer, concerts, food, and a Triathlon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Kent County, MI
City
Walker, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
My Magic GR

2 New Fishing Spots May Be Coming To Kalamazoo

You may not have to leave Kalamazoo to do some trout fishing if these two new fishing spots become available. Fishing is one of my favorite things to do and to know there may be some more new spots coming to the area is pretty exciting for local anglers. Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
My Magic GR

Body Found Along The White Pine Trail

One of Michigan's premier biking and hiking trails was darkened by a gruesome discovery early Friday. So far, the only details we know is that the body was discovered by Big Rapids Public Safety officers on the popular nature trail at 1:30am Friday morning, June 3. The body was described as being an "unidentified white woman", but no age range was given.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Sharpton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Michigan State Police#Grpd#The Patrick Lyoya Video
My Magic GR

Midwest Photographer Takes A Look At GR’s Hidden Gems

Josh Lipnik, who highlights the architecture and funky buildings of the Upper Midwest has been Tweeting photos of Grand Rapids' wonderful little gems. 'Midwest Modern' Features The Architecture And Design Of The Midwest. Lipnik's Twitter page, Midwest Modern has been posting some hidden gems of our city over the past...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
My Magic GR

Downtown Grand Rapids Getting New Building Mural by World Famous Graffiti Artist

We have so many amazing murals on downtown buildings here in Grand Rapids like this one on Monroe Center across from Rosa Parks Circle, that in many ways make our city a unique art destination. (ArtPrize, Festival of the Arts for example.) As a matter of fact, I'll bet you've seen some of them, and yet, you haven't. Know what I mean. We get so used to it that we don't really notice how wonderful they are.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy