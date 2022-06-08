Kent County Prosecutor Makes Decision In Patrick Lyoya Case

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO