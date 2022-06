When we serve a roast "au jus," that typically means with the pan juices that have come out of it while it is cooking. It may seem funny to have a recipe for something that is basically a cooking byproduct, but if, you're making a French dip sandwich with deli roast beef and you'd rather not, as recipe developer Hayley MacLean puts it, "go through the process of making a whole roast for the drippings," then this recipe makes for a handy shortcut.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO