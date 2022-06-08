Zach Johnson Foundation Classic

The Muscatine County Fairgrounds will host several hundred tractors starting this Sunday for the 23rd annual WMT 2022 Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade. “We’re working on getting our buildings ready,” Muscatine County Fairgrounds manager Kelsey Meyers said. “We’re working on getting things set up outside so when WMT comes in we definitely have things ready and cleaned up as far as where are tractors getting parked, where are they getting set up for registration, things are set up for the banquet, making sure everything is just ready to go.”

