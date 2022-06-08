ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Zach Johnson Foundation Classic

By Jeff Winfield
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Zach Johnson Foundation Classic is back on Monday, July 25th at...

northwestmoinfo.com

Competition is Underway to Crown a New Miss Iowa

(Radio Iowa) A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
DAVENPORT, IA
speedsport.com

Marks Hits The Road & Wins At Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A victory at Knoxville Raceway is special anytime a driver can get one. But for Brent Marks, it’s more than just another victory lane stage – it’s long-awaited success at a place where he’s been trying to improve. After 30 career attempts,...
KNOXVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Former tennis coach suing school district for defamation

Iowa ladies football academy celebrates coming to an end after 10 years Saturday. 77 Linn County students return to school, parents defer fines & jail time thanks to Truancy Deferred Prosecution Program. One of the biggest industries in our area is bracing for a long, tough summer. The city of...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

March for our lives event held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Today, several groups are set to gather in Cedar Rapids as part of a March for Our Lives event. March for our Lives started as an effort to end gun violence after the Parkland Florida school shooting that left 17 dead. Several organizations are taking part including Interfaith of Alliance of Iowa and Moms Demand Action.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

University of Iowa Suing Children’s Hospital Contractors

After three years of trying to settle a dispute with contractors for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the University has now filed a lawsuit. The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital opened in Iowa City in 2017. Two years later, the University began to notice issues with more than 900 windows that were installed by a pair of contractors.
IOWA CITY, IA
qctoday.com

First night of competition ends in Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa Teen pageants, preliminary winners announced

With the first night of competition completed at the 2022 Miss Iowa and Miss Iowa’s Outstanding Teen pageants, Friday’s preliminary award winners have been announced. In the Miss Iowa Pageant, the preliminary winner in the talent competition is Miss Wild Rose, Autumn Fjeld, 23, of Burlington, Iowa. She is the daughter of Theresa and Roger Fjeld.
BURLINGTON, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Strawberry Days Weekend in Strawberry Point

Strawberry Days is this weekend – with a full slate of activities in Strawberry Point. Nikki Maker is in charge of the Strawberry Days Truck & Tractor Pull, which gets underway at 11 am Sunday at Campbell Park. Maker says they’ve got covered bleachers this year and they’ll have...
STRAWBERRY POINT, IA
KCRG.com

VenuWorks hits pause on BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There won’t be a BBQ Roundup in Cedar Rapids this year. VenuWorks of Cedar Rapids announced the decision to hit pause on the annual event on Thursday, citing declining attendance over the last several years, along with difficulty in finding vendors. “The national BBQ...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Food Truck Fight is coming to Bettendorf June 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Food Truck Fight is making its debut in downtown Bettendorf on June 18, 2022. Bobby Ray Bunch, Event Owner of Food Truck Fight, tells us that over a dozen food trucks from all over the region will be featuring their delicious specialties at the Isle Parkway from 12 -8 p.m.
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
98.1 KHAK

400 Jobs Canceled As Eastern Iowa Processor Stops Expansion

A major meat processor in Eastern Iowa has stopped its latest expansion that was set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Back in March, Iowa Premium announced its plans to replace its current factory in Tama with a bigger one. This new facility would hire 400 more employees, bringing its total employment to 1,200 people. This new facility would also double the Iowa Premium’s production capacity.
TAMA, IA
K92.3

Eastern Iowa High Schooler Chases National Baseball Records

They say records were made to be broken and this Iowa high school baseball player has a chance to make that happen. Austin Hilmer is a student at North Linn high school who is staring down history. It's not just Iowa history Austin is looking at either, he has a chance at breaking a national record. What's unique about this record is... it's held by his older brother!
IOWA STATE
westlibertyindex.com

Tractorcade rolling into city

The Muscatine County Fairgrounds will host several hundred tractors starting this Sunday for the 23rd annual WMT 2022 Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade. “We’re working on getting our buildings ready,” Muscatine County Fairgrounds manager Kelsey Meyers said. “We’re working on getting things set up outside so when WMT comes in we definitely have things ready and cleaned up as far as where are tractors getting parked, where are they getting set up for registration, things are set up for the banquet, making sure everything is just ready to go.”
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

West High girls tennis coach sues for defamation

West High School girls’ tennis coach Amie Villarini is suing the Iowa City Community School District for defamation and breach of contract. The Press-Citizen reports that the suit was filed last week, saying that statements made by former players about her conduct as coach in April were false and defamatory. Villarini says she requested the school district remove the video of the meeting from their website, but have not complied.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Credit Union Comes to Cedar Rapids

On Thursday bank officials and community members gathered for the ribbon cutting at the new Cedar Rapids Collins Community Credit Union. The new branch is located at 1800 1st Avenue NE, information about the branch's operation hours can be found here. Stefanie Rupert, CEO and President of Collins Credit Union...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

