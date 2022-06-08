INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.8.22

A person has been arrested involving the homicidal death of a 47-year old woman whose body was found in a house on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay, Wednesday, June 8. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 47-year old Johnny Ray Bohannon, of North Bend, was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, and lodged in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree. The body of Rebecca Reeves was discovered in the residence following a call to 9-1-1. The Coos Co. Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the case.
Comments / 0