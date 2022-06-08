INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.8.22

One more person has died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, with the number of cases up by fifty-seven percent in the past week. On Wednesday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Weekly Recap reported 245 cases of COVID-19. That is compared to 156 last week. 234 are people who have received positive test results, and 11 are presumptive. The new death is a 53-year old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 2nd and passed away on May 23rd. County health officials were notified by hospice on June 3rd. She was not vaccinated.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO