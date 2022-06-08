ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.8.22

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmpqua Community College President Dr. Rachel Pokrandt is getting...

kqennewsradio.com

kezi.com

COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Lane County, officials say

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Coronavirus cases are rising in Lane County again, and there could be some changes that come with it. The Oregon Health Authority announced its recommendations for schools statewide, which could bring back masking up indoors. According to state officials, Lane County has a high transmission level,...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Josephine County zoning change reversed by State board

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Wildfire risk is one reason a Rogue Valley group says today it won its appeal against a residential development. Rogue Advocates and 1000 Friends of Oregon (petitioners) won their appeal this month to prevent a Josephine County residential subdivision. They appealed County rezoning of 90 acres of rural land for the housing development after Josephine County Board of Commissioners had approved it.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP FIFTY-SEVEN PERCENT OVER LAST WEEK

One more person has died related to COVID-19 in Douglas County, with the number of cases up by fifty-seven percent in the past week. On Wednesday, the Douglas County COVID-19 Weekly Recap reported 245 cases of COVID-19. That is compared to 156 last week. 234 are people who have received positive test results, and 11 are presumptive. The new death is a 53-year old woman who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on February 2nd and passed away on May 23rd. County health officials were notified by hospice on June 3rd. She was not vaccinated.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

A green-energy win in Klamath County: Steve Duin column

Oregon’s mandate for 100% clean electricity by 2040 will be reenergized next year when construction begins on a crucial piece of the evolving power grid:. A 300-acre “battery” 11 miles north of Klamath Falls. A $1 billion project in which two 60-acre reservoirs will confront the threat of drought and power outages in the West.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COMMISSIONERS ISSUE PROCLAMATION FOR WOMEN VETERANS DAYS

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners issued a proclamation at their weekly business meeting calling upon all citizens in the county to observe this Sunday as “Women Veterans Day”. A release from county government said that Women Veterans Day is celebrated on June 12th of each...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Curry Co. commissioner declines pay raise

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. -- A Curry County commissioner is telling his colleagues and the community today he does not want a pay raise. Commissioner Christopher Paasch says this week's decision by two other Curry County commissioners to approve a raise for elected officials will cost the county too much. Paasch...
CURRY COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 6/10 – Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Grow Operation In Jackson County, Medford PD Responds To Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Team Shut Down Another Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation In Jackson County. On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

YOUR CUE 6.9.22

Presented by Premier Insurance: Shannon Sebastian is joined by Jim Daniels talking about the KOI Pond Tour, along with Miss Douglas County Marin Gray, Miss Umpqua Valley Emily Redling, Douglas County Outstanding Teen Emma Hargraves and Umpqua Valley Outstanding Teen Lily Brown, all talking about the Miss Oregon competition, which begins next week. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 6 9 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
pnwag.net

ODA Lifts Lane County Quarantine

The USDA has approved a request by the Oregon Department of Agriculture to lift a regional quarantine in Lane County. That quarantine was issued on May 17th, after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in a backyard flock. Due to federal and international disease control requirements, after a confirmed case...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY PARK AND CAMP HOSTS NEEDED

County Commissioners Tim Freeman, Chris Boice and Tom Kress have sent out a recruitment notice for volunteer Camp Hosts for three of the county’s parks and campgrounds. *Chief Miwaleta RV Park on Upper Cow Creek Road in Azalea. *Half Moon Bay Campground on Salmon Harbor Boulevard in Winchester Bay.
SCOTTSBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR VISITS KLAMATH TRIBES

Governor Kate Brown traveled to Chiloquin this week, where she visited the Klamath Tribes, including the newly elected Tribal Chair Clayton Dumont, Tribal Council Members and members of the Klamath Tribes Youth Council. A release said during the visit, the Governor visited the Tribe’s fish rearing ponds and water quality...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Idaho Drive Homicide, June 10

A person has been arrested involving the homicidal death of a 47-year old woman whose body was found in a house on Idaho Ave. in Coos Bay, Wednesday, June 8. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, 47-year old Johnny Ray Bohannon, of North Bend, was taken into custody Thursday, June 9, and lodged in the Coos Co. Jail at Coquille on a charge of Murder in the Second Degree. The body of Rebecca Reeves was discovered in the residence following a call to 9-1-1. The Coos Co. Major Crime Team was activated to investigate the case.
COOS BAY, OR
ijpr.org

Medford pauses grant funding to homeless non-profit over alleged ties to conversion therapy

The basis of the report released on Thursday by the Siskiyou Abolition Project and Siskiyou Rising Tide comes from a pamphlet passed out at the Set Free Ministry sometime around 2018. The pamphlet, titled “Same Sex Attraction: The Problem and Solution for Men”, was one of a series of issue pamphlets created by Celebrate Recovery, focused on what it calls the issue of “same sex attraction,” outlining why the issue is wrong, and providing guidance for recovery groups on how to talk about it. Celebrate Recovery is a Christian 12-step program founded in the 1990s in Southern California.
MEDFORD, OR
nbc16.com

Charge nurse asks community to attend Bay Area Hospital board meeting

COOS BAY, Ore. - As Bay Area Hospital endures several consecutive setbacks, including closure of an entire unit, hospital employees join to solicit community support. A regular hospital meeting next week could prove pivotal to finding solutions. Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay saw an exodus of employees coupled with...
COOS BAY, OR

