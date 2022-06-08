ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Police identify 3 people fatally shot in Portsmouth

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have identified three people who were killed in a shooting Tuesday that also left a fourth person in critical condition.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. near the 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Portsmouth police said. Police have released little information about the shooting and said they are working to identify suspects and a motive.

In a news release Wednesday, police identified the victims as: Georgio Davonta Lee, 30; Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37; and Ashley Merricks, 34. Police said a 66-year-old man remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Witnesses told police a vehicle thought to be a 2011 black GMC Acadia was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

The city has had a rash of shootings in the last week, including a fatal shooting on Monday, a separate non-fatal shooting Tuesday morning and multiple shootings last week.

During a news conference Tuesday, police Chief Renado Prince urged anyone who has information about any of the recent shootings to come forward.

“If we don’t have the community giving us those hits, those clues, those leads that we can follow up, we are powerless,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
13News Now

2 dead after crash with semi-truck in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Two people died after a crash in Newport News Friday afternoon. Newport News police responded to a call shortly before noon Friday at the 100 block of Yorktown Road. Upon arrival, officers found one person dead and one person with life-threatening injuries following a collision with...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime#Gmc Acadia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy