Shreveport, LA

Providence House opens calming studio

KTBS
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Providence House, an emergency shelter for homeless families with children, is opening Louisiana's fist state of the art calming studio in a homeless shelter. The community came out...

