Providence House opens calming studio

SHREVEPORT, LA – Shreve Memorial Library is encouraging the public to stay cool this summer by taking advantage of air-conditioned branches. As temperatures continue to climb, Shreve Memorial Library branches, located conveniently throughout Caddo Parish, are cool places to take a break from the summer heat. With comfortable seating areas, water fountains, and a variety of library programs and services, Shreve Memorial Library encourages patrons to read, relax and rest during hot summer days. In addition, bottled water will be available to patrons at no cost beginning Monday, June 13.
