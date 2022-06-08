ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Primary election recap: What stands out for Democrats, Republicans?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Failor describes the consequences of Zach...

The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
International Business Times

Two Trump-backed Candidates Win U.S. Election Primaries, But Two Fall Short

Republican candidates endorsed by Donald Trump won their party's nominations for governor in Pennsylvania and for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina on Tuesday in the biggest test yet of the former president's influence in his party ahead of November's midterm elections. But Madison Cawthorn, a Trump-backed Republican congressman in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Essence

Booker and Beasley Make History With Primary Election Wins For U.S. Senate

The victories of Cheri Beasley of North Carolina and Charles Booker of Kentucky make them the first African American nominees for their respective states. U.S. Senate candidates Cheri Beasley and Charles Booker won their Democratic primary elections in North Carolina and Kentucky, respectively, on Tuesday. Their wins make them the first African Americans to be nominated by the Democratic Party for a U.S. Senate seat in their states, TheGrio reports.
KENTUCKY STATE
CNN

Are Republicans about to blow the Pennsylvania Senate race?

(CNN) — Mitch McConnell could be forgiven for experiencing a sense of deja vu in the run-up to Pennsylvania's Republican Senate primary on Tuesday. The Senate minority leader has spent the entire 2022 election telling anyone who will listen that a) Republicans should win back the majority this fall and b) the easiest way to blow it is to nominate candidates who can't appeal to general election voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Georgia election results: Trump foe Brian Kemp wins primary as Herschel Walker secures GOP Senate nom

Key primaries in several US states today saw high-profile Republican candidates facing off against each other and in some cases trying to triumph over rivals endorsed by Donald Trump.In Georgia, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp won a decisive victory over his main challenger, Trump endorsee David Perdue, whose campaign failed to catch fire despite the ex-president’s interventions. Mr Trump’s former deputy, Mike Pence, campaigned for Mr Kemp.The state’s GOP senate primary saw the nomination of controversial ex-footballer Herschel Walker, a very popular grassroots figure coaxed into the race by Trump himself whose sometimes erratic behaviour, business dealings and history of...
GEORGIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

2022 California Primary Election Results

In California, a Democratic fortress where the party holds every statewide office and Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1, Gov. Gavin Newsom and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla are up for reelection, but are facing little-known competitors in Tuesday’s primary elections. But Republicans retain pockets of strength in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Meet the Republicans who are Trump's likely successors

The 2022 primaries have shown that Trump's endorsement still matters among Republican voters. Political hopefuls are using his talking points to boost their chances of winning, and in many cases, it's worked. We decoded who is most closely following Trump's lead while pushing the GOP agenda even further to the...
POTUS
BBC

Madison Cawthorn: Republicans oust Trump-backed Gen Z congressman

To his fans, he was a fresh-faced outsider elected to Congress to give voice to Americans young and old fed up with 'wokeism'. To his critics - and there were many - he was a shameless opportunist more interested in personal branding than public service. Neither friend nor foe could...
U.S. POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 26 (June 9, 2022)

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Takeaways from Tuesday’s primaries and Paul Ryan counters Donald Trump in S.C. California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota held primaries on Tuesday. The big stories of the night: Mississippi incumbents may head...
ELECTIONS
New Jersey Monitor

Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls

New Jersey voters are headed to the polls Tuesday to select who the candidates will be in November’s general election, with political observers focused on a handful of congressional races that could prove pivotal for Republicans hoping to regain control of Congress in 2023. One of the most closely watched contests is in the 7th […] The post Eyes on House races as New Jersey voters head to polls appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ELECTIONS

