Just about everyone can tell you what their zodiac sign is. That is the sun sign, lording over a person’s ego, core self, and motivations. But if you’ve ever read your horoscope and thought “this has nothing to do with me,” you’re not alone. Where the real proverbial meat and potatoes of your birth chart lie are in the rising sign, aka the ascendant. This placement is actually more important and indicative of who you are than your sun sign. If you are a Gemini rising, you could have a completely different sun sign, which, if you’ve ever read other signs’ horoscopes, would explain why you might have resonated with that of Gemini more. The bottom line is that being a Gemini sun and having a Gemini rising sign are definitely not the same thing.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO