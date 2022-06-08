ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

New Hampshire man gets life term in Massachusetts killing

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man convicted of kidnapping and murder for his role in the 2015 death of a woman whose bound and gagged body was found burning beside railroad tracks in Massachusetts was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

Julian Squires, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was found guilty last week in the killing of Ashley Bortner, 29.

“The murder of Miss Bortner was particularly gruesome and cruel,” Plymouth Distict Attorney Timothy Cruz said in statement Wednesday. “I am pleased that the jury saw the facts of this case and found Julian Squires guilty for his role in this heinous crime.”

Police responding to a 911 call about a fire beside the tracks in Bridgewater just before midnight on Nov. 3, 2015, found Bortner’s body.

The victim, originally from Paulsboro, New Jersey, had been gagged by clothing, her face had been wrapped in a towel, and her hands and feet had been bound, authorities said.

Squires helped another man kill and dispose of the victim’s body, the district attorney’s office said. The other man believed she had played a role in his son’s killing. His trial is pending.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Boy’s drowning leads to manslaughter charge, restitution

BOSTON (AP) — Operators of a swimming pool where 3-year-old drowned last year on Martha’s Vineyard pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The district attorney’s office said the Boathouse & Field Club’s actions by leaving the boy at a pool with no one specifically assigned to watch him rose to the level of criminal negligence.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

More details released in recovery mission where Massachusetts mother died and 6-year-old son yet to be recovered

Boston — The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday at 5 p.m., for a missing six-year-old boy in Merrimack River pending new information. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search and rescue case, and even more painful when children are involved,” said Capt. Kailie Benson, Coast Guard Sector Boston commander. “Considering the extensive search efforts by the Coast Guard and the numerous state and local agencies, along with on scene conditions, I have made the decision to suspend the search for the missing 6-year-old boy. Our prayers are with the boy and mother’s family and friends during this time.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Every on-call Manchester, N.H. police officer responds to massive brawl at 7-Eleven

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A chaotic scene at a Manchester 7-Eleven required the response of every on-call police officer after a massive brawl broke out at the convenience store on Friday night, according to police. George Stanley, 29, Richard Cooper, 24, Howard Cooper, 25, and Alexander Cooper, 29, were all...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Plymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, NH
City
Plymouth, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Bridgewater, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester-by-the-sea, MA
City
Plymouth, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
1420 WBSM

No Injuries in Latest New Bedford Shooting

NEW BEDFORD — Police have confirmed that no injuries were reported after shots were fired in New Bedford's West End early Friday morning. New Bedford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola noted the incident did result in some property damage. Patrol units responded to shots fired in the neighborhood...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Small plane crashes in Middleborough woods

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A pilot walked away from a small plane crash in Middleborough Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:14 p.m. in a wooded area near the bogs on Thomas Street, officials said. When first responders arrived, the pilot of the single-passenger ultralight plane was out of the aircraft and unharmed.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

Scaring This Animal in MA Could Land You a $20 Fine or Jail Time

Massachusetts is notorious for having some head-scratching laws. For example, there is a limit to how many sandwiches one can eat funeral which you can read about by going here. Other laws include the fact that one cannot serve alcohol to hospital patients in Massachusetts. That one actually makes sense to me especially if the patient is on meds. What do you think? Another Massachusetts law that I actually find a bit funny is the fact that you legally cannot deface a milk carton. Check that one out by going here. Needless to say, there is a whole slew of "out there" laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1420 WBSM

Recently-Released New Bedford Man Arrested for Guns, Drugs

A New Bedford man recently released from prison on drug and gun charges was arrested again on similar charges this week, along with his girlfriend, after police say they seized cocaine, fentanyl, guns and ammunition from the couple. On Thursday, June 9, New Bedford Police detectives assigned to the Organized...
GoLocalProv

Thayer Street Brawl — Man Hospitalized

Providence police responded to a report of a large fight — and a possible stabbing — on Thayer Street overnight. One man was taken to the hospital. Shortly after 1:30 AM Friday morning, police responded to 277 Thayer Street — the location of an Asian restaurant — for a report of a disturbance.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy