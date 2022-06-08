ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, GA

Some operations resume in Georgia courthouse hit by tornado

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia county is restarting court trials and government services after a deadly tornado damaged a courthouse and other government buildings on April 5.

WTOC-TV reports court proceedings resumed this week in a part of the Bryan County courthouse that wasn’t damaged when the twister hit Pembroke.

The county has also acquired eight trailers to be used after an office building was damaged. They will provide services including building permits, business licenses and animal licensing.

County officials say they are still seeking estimates and negotiating with insurers over repairs to the Bryan County courthouse and recreation center.

Some services have been operating from other buildings in Pembroke, while others have been based in county offices in Richmond Hill.

The National Weather Service estimates the storm had peak winds of 185 mph (300 kph). It killed Belinda Thompson, 66, of Ellabell and injured 12 others, including Thompson’s husband as it moved along a 13-mile (21-kilometer) path

The storm destroyed at least 18 homes in the county and left more than 10 others with major damage, according to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

More overnight closures planned at Ga.-S.C. state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be two overnight lane closures next week as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge project. The first closure, starting at 9 p.m. Monday, will be a left lane closure on eastbound I-20 from the Georgia-South Carolina state line to mile marker 1.5 in South Carolina. The closure will let crews install a temporary concrete barrier wall. The lane is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Photos: Thunderstorm damages Chatham County, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A severe thunderstorm making its way through Chatham County and the Lowcountry has damaged some areas. WSAV has reports of downed powerlines and a structure fire started by lightning in Pooler. Several trees are down in the area of Braxton Manor Drive and Meinhard Road in Port Wentworth. The Burton Fire […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
City
Richmond Hill, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Pembroke, GA
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

Georgia sees increase in private citizens asking for active shooter training

ATLANTA — As law enforcement agencies train for the possibility of an active shooter, an increasing number of private citizens are asking for training of their own. Georgia’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency has conducted more than 400 Civilian Response to Active Shooter events statewide. The agency has also seen a sharp uptick in the number of organizations that want to take part.
DALTON, GA
WJBF

Georgia will soon have first statewide gang prosecution unit

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Darnell Hickman knows firsthand the impact of gang violence — it took the life of 8-year-old Arbie Anthony — a girl who lived just around the corner from him in Dogwood Terrace. “The whole neighborhood was hurt. She was nothing but eight years old. She had her whole life planned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Nationwide Report

56-year-old Allen Todd Henley dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Augusta (Augusta, GA)

56-year-old Allen Todd Henley dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Augusta (Augusta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 56-year-old Allen Todd Henley as the man who lost his life after being hit by a vehicle on Friday afternoon in Augusta. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Meadowbrook Drive [...]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Lowest-earning counties in Georgia

(STACKER) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Buildings#Building Permits#Emergency Management#Wtoc#Ellabell
WDEF

Chattanooga residents crossing into Georgia to save at the pump

Late last month Georgia Governor Brian Kemp took the initiative to further suspend the state’s gas tax. The suspension will last until mid-July. This saves Georgia residents about 29 cents per gallon. The Georgia state average is $4.43 compared to Tennessee’s average at $4.63 per gallon. This is enticing some Chattanooga residents into crossing state lines to fill up their tanks.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wtoc.com

Ga. Primary Election early voting for runoff begins next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In Georgia, early voting for runoff elections will start next week including two races in Chatham County. Chief Recorders Court Judge and the County’s District 5 Board of Education seat are the positions that still need to be determined. If you’re looking to vote by...
SAVANNAH, GA
wfxg.com

Train derailed near I-520 in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The scene is located between Sand Bar Ferry Rd. and an I-520 overpass. DSM Chemicals, Atlantic Dry Ice, Nutrien Augusta Nitrogen, and Potash Fertilizer are all located in the vicinity. Kimberly Clark is located in nearby Beech Island. CSX released a statement Friday afternoon:. “Early this...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (June 9)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Requirements: HS diploma/GED and a valid driver’s license. Job Duties: Will work in retail stores to install, service, troubleshoot, perform maintenance, and repair Inventory Control and...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

South Georgia’s Watermelon Quality

CORDELE, GA – The watermelon is one of South Georgia’s hallmark crops. It takes a lot of work to grow this big piece of juicy watermelon. “Always check the belly to see if it is yellow. See that right there, it’s really yellow, that means it’s good,” said Darius Simmons, produce salesman.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

City of Savannah to condemn historic Evergreen Cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The condition of the historic Evergreen Cemetery has been a sore spot for some Savannah families for several years.  WSAV News 3 spoke to one person who says he hasn’t been able to find his parents’ graves for the past three years. “I don’t normally get upset, but this is very […]
SAVANNAH, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the most haunted places in Georgia

For thrill-seekers and those intrigued by the paranormal, this list of haunted places will send chills down your spine and cause the hair on the back of your neck to stand up. These historic sites are not for the faint of heart - we’ve warned you. The Ellis Hotel.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia doing about criminal street gangs?

Georgia’s new statewide gang unit will soon start prosecuting crimes across The Peach State. Georgia’s more than $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget includes $1.6 million for the new Gang Prosecution Unit, which will be housed in the attorney general’s Prosecution Division. Additionally, House Bill 1134 gave the attorney general concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon county declares emergency over water contamination

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) — Officials in Oregon’s Morrow County along the Columbia River have declared a local state of emergency after private well testing showed high levels of nitrate contamination. During a Thursday special meeting, Morrow County commissioners voted 3-0 in favor of the measure, which will allow...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy