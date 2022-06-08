ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Tree Stand Harnesses of 2022

By Phil Bishop
With over 50 years of hunting from tree stands and wearing tree stand harnesses and several decades studying tree stand safety for a living, I’ve been around long enough to recall when hunter safety classes chiefly focused on firearm safety rather than tree stand safety. I’ve also seen the old one-piece climbers evolve with better designs and better materials into some excellent portables today. Likewise I experienced the best tree stand safety harnesses evolve from belts to chest-harnesses to full-body harnesses.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Hunting Safety Harnesses

As a retired professor of exercise physiology, I’ve spent years researching and studying tree stand accidents and safety. This is also just one reason I wear a harness every hunt, from the ground up to hunting height and back to the ground again. And I strongly recommend you do the same. I am a small guy who, probably like you, hauls my bow or rifle, my range finder, binoculars for hunting, extra gear and clothing, on my back considerable distances to and from my stand. And while a tree stand harness might seem like an afterthought compared to your other gear, it shouldn’t. Whether you’re hauling a ton of gear into a deep piece of public or doing a quick hunt behind the house after work, you should treat your tree stand harness just as vital as the weapon you’re hunting with.

There are three basic types of safety harnesses. The most popular harnesses currently are full-body harnesses and vests made specifically for tree stand hunting. This contractor style full-body harness is the only type currently approved by the Tree stand Manufacturer’s Association. The second type of harness which has become increasingly popular in the last few years is the tree saddle. These are essentially fabric seats with leg straps and a bridge which can be attached to a tree tether that allows you to hang in a tree and rest with your feet to an attached footrest. These allow you to move around the tree to shoot in any direction. The final type of harness I tested—which isn’t your typical tree stand harness—is a rock climbing harness. These harnesses are built for rock climber’s safety to prevent them from falling as they scale cliffs and other rock faces. Because they work brilliantly for ascending/descending, they also make great options for tree stand harnesses when worn properly.

You’ll want a harness that you feel comfortable using every time you head to the stand. Different hunters will have different ideas of which features are most important. Try out as many harnesses as you can and see which ones fit or accommodate your size and needs best. If you can, borrow one from your hunting buddy to see how it fits. If you have the opportunity to test the harness at ground level, do so. Hang a tree stand near ground level for your self-rescue test and see if you can climb back to safety. What if your tree stand falls? Can you get to the ground? Does the harness feel restrictive in any way or cause discomfort? These are factors that you should consider when purchasing a tree stand harness. Stay close enough to the ground to put your feet down for a simulated self-rescue. Be sure to make sure the suspension-relief strap works, and do this with a strong adult present.

I have worn a lot of different types of hunting safety harnesses. All of them can help protect against tree stand falls, which is their key function, but some are a lot more practical than others. Here are three main factors you should consider when looking to purchase one.

Ease of Use

The most important feature of a harness, in my opinion, is ease-of-use. I say this because mine and my colleague’s scientific survey research shows that many hunters, even hunter safety instructors, fail to wear a harness simply because they are difficult to use. The harder it is to use, the less likely hunters are to wear it. While this isn’t a good reason not to wear a harness, unfortunately, it’s a reality for a lot of hunters. Ease of use includes overall weight, how easy it is to put on/take off, how it wears to/from the stand, and general convenience.

Recovery After a Fall

The second most important feature is how easy the recovery process is if a fall occurs. If a fall happens to occur and the harness does its job of keeping you from hitting the ground, it must either allow you to regain the stand or safely descend. Hanging in most harnesses quickly becomes painful, and in some cases can cause you to lose consciousness, and in extreme cases result in death (due to suspension trauma), so an effective harness escape plan is vital. And, this is not always easy.

Comfort

Comfort is another key quality of tree stand harnesses. Like harnesses that are difficult to put on, an uncomfortable harness will either get left in the truck or detract from your hunt. As the air temperature of the hunt changes, a harness that allows you to put on or take off extra layers can make your hunt way more enjoyable and efficient.

Best Harness Not Designed for Hunting: Black Diamond Zone Rock Climbing Harness

Black Diamond

Key Features

  • Weight: 0.9 lbs
  • Sizes: XS to XL

