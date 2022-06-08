ABM Industries: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $48.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.70 per share.

ABM Industries shares have climbed 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.49, a rise of 1% in the last 12 months.

