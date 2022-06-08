ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

U.S. House to vote on gun control package

By Casey Harper
thecentersquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on the “Protect Our Kids Act," eight gun control bills packaged into one piece of legislation in response to the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. Passing the bill...

www.thecentersquare.com

Comments / 18

Harry
3d ago

How about voting to keep criminals in jail and protecting the Second Amendment for law abiding citizens. Democrats hate the Second Amendment because it interferes with their wet dream of controlling us completely.

Reply(4)
10
Jessica Hammaker
3d ago

if you want to put a bill together for the save the children's Act, why don't you prosecute criminals according to legislative law that's already on the books you cannot even do that why don't you stop Kamala Harris from her bail reform to all the black lives matter there is so many things you can do you had so many opportunities you are such a failure to the United States Children of America you are absolutely disgraceful it pathetic an American parents see right through you Democrats like cellophane

Reply
5
Related
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
deseret.com

Three gun safety measures Republicans think could actually pass

Since the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, lawmakers have discussed a number of gun safety proposals. To actually get anything passed and to the president’s desk, though, would require the bipartisan support of Democrats and at least 10 Senate Republicans. President Joe Biden thinks bipartisan solutions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Mic

Mitch McConnell is furious Democrats are protecting kids before SCOTUS justices

When it comes to divergent legislative priorities, look no further than the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol Building today. On one side, the Democratic-chaired House Oversight Committee heard hours of anguished testimony from survivors of — and experts on — America’s gun violence epidemic, as part of a broader push for new gun control measures in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, last month. Then cast your gaze to the vaulted upper chamber of Congress, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this morning threw a monotone hissy fit after the overnight arrest of an armed man outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, in which the suspect reportedly claimed he wanted to murder the judge over the looming repeal of Roe v. Wade.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Gun Violence#Politics Federal#U S House#Senate#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy