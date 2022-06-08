Pringles Has Spiced Up its Popular Ranch Flavor

Japanese fried chicken lovers, this new Pepsi Zero flavor is just for you. Introducing Pepsi Karaage, this latest cola version is meant to be paired with Japanese fried chicken, chicken karaage. To achieve this perfect pairing, Pepsi reduced the sweetness and effervescence of cola, while also upping the dietary fiber...
Summer season is here and I'm here for all the refreshing beverages. Chipotle Mexican Grill is one to step up to the plate, as it just announced its first seasonal drink, Watermelon Limeade. The new Watermelon Limeade is from farmer-created Tractor Beverage Co. and features the crisp and rejuvenating flavor...
Huy Fong Inc.'s Sriracha hot sauce is a pantry staple in many kitchens, being a versatile condiment that can pair its piquant and fiery brand with practically any meal. But sadly, fans may have to look elsewhere for a replacement sauce for the time being. The company has said that...
With a focus on creating healthy, inclusive and unique vegan creations, The Hummus & Pita Co. is no ordinary Mediterranean joint. Known for the daring Chickpea Chiller AKA the Hummus Shake, a milkshake made using garbanzo beans, The Hummus & Pita Co.'s journey into the great vegan beyond resulted in the creation of the Chickpea Schmear. What makes this special menu item different is that it’s hummus made for dessert.
Sure gas prices are at astronomic levels right now, but for those looking to get outta the house for a good summer road trip, perhaps paying a visit to these iconic KFC locations would be a good idea. The Modernist Architecture KFC. Koreatown, Los Angeles, CA. The Koreatown landmark has...
Jurassic World Dominion is set to debut on June 10, wrapping up the mega popular film franchise that's brought dinosaurs to life throughout the years. To help celebrate the launch of the climactic conclusion, the film has tapped in with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to reveal an epic re-design of the cereal box.
Not the bump your parents warned you about, caviar ‘bumps’ are a unique and fun way to consume the high-priced delicacy that’s becoming popular on New York’s food scene. Rather than snorted, tiny dollops are licked off the back of your hand. It’s less costly, while giving you that upper-class, luxury experience caviar is known for.
Akindo Sushiro is a Japan-based multinational specialty store that serves sushi on a conveyor belt. In March of this year, they ran a two-day promotion rewarding individuals whose name included the Chinese characters for salmon, or “gui yu,” with all-you-can-eat sushi. In Taiwan, the promotion gained traction beyond...
Comments / 0