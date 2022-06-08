Laurel Board of Trade Networking Event set for June 16th will include updates for legislative representatives
Passing along some important information about the Laurel Board of Trade's June 16th networking session. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Join the Laurel Board Of Trade's Monthly Virtual Networking Event on Thursday, June 16th at 12:15pm. Meet and network with local business people. Networking is one of the best ways to help grow...www.cityoflaurel.org
Comments / 0