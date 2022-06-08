ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTOCK-U.S. cattle futures rally on concerns about supplies

CHICAGO, June 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures rallied on Wednesday, supported by technical buying and signs of tightening supplies in the cash market, traders said. On a continuous basis, the front-month fed cattle contract hit its highest since November 2015. Live cattle hit a six-week high....

