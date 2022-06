FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of beginning the beatings one Saturday late last month. For days, he used his fists, his hands and even a curtain rod, the woman later told investigators. At some point, he raped her. He also ran at her with a knife, took her cell phone and threatened to kill her if she ever tried to leave the house, she later said.

