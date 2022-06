Once in a while, a book comes along which launches a new literary star. This summer, Nightcrawling may well be that book. Loosely based on real events, it tells the story of Kiara Johnson, a 17-year-old girl living in Oakland, California, who becomes embroiled in the sordid and corrupt underbelly of the Oakland police department. The novel was bought in a 13-way auction in the US, a nine-way auction in the UK, and has already been sold into eight languages. At its helm is Leila Mottley, a debut novelist who was herself a 17-year-old girl from Oakland when she wrote the book.

