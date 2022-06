Sara Rae Lancaster is taking her yoga to new heights – about three feet off the ground to be precise. Lancaster and Andrew Kleidon talk all about trapeze yoga at Ironwood, as well as year two of the Sol Grass Music Festival on Washington Island. Also, this weekend the goats will take to the streets of Sister Bay for Goat Fest. Lancaster goes into the history of the festival, and a special surprise coming up next week.

SISTER BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO