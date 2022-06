Registered voters inside the city limits of Guthrie will decide if they want to have electricity for the next 25 years. Yes, we’re serious. The Guthrie city council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to hold an election on August 23 to allow Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) company, an Oklahoma Corporation the right to produce, transmit and distribute electricity within the city limits and to sell electricity therein for all purposes for which it may be used within the city limits.

3 DAYS AGO