A peculiar rule came into play at the 2022 Women’s College World Series: While most NCAA softball games can be ended by a mercy rule (or “run rule”) when a team leads by eight runs or more in the fifth inning or later, that option is turned off when there are only two teams left standing. When the championship is on the line, the games must be played to completion. Naturally, this scenario doesn’t come up often, since the two teams that have outlasted everybody else are typically competitive. In the history of the WCWS championship series, more games have gone to extra innings (12) than have been decided by eight runs or more (six before this year).

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO