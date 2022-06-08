ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This New Viral Concealer Tutorial Gives Your “Flawless” Under Eyes

By Laura Pitcher
NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from being a place for all your favorite dance videos and bizarre new challenges, in recent years TikTok has become to go-to app for learning beauty tricks. From blush hacks that have you “glowing from within” to a transfer-proof lip liner tutorial, creators on the app are constantly inventing and...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Layered Haircuts Add Years To Your Look

Adding layers to virtually any haircut can provide volume and create texture (which are also 2 goals of many who are after an anti-aging look!) However, as hair experts explain, adding too many layers or choosing a style that doesn’t align with your face shape might add years to your look, inadvertently. We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts to learn more about 3 types of layered haircuts to avoid if your goal is to capture a youthful essence, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lily Will, Founder & CEO of Niawigs and hair expert.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

These Eye Makeup Mistakes Add Years To Your Face, According To Makeup Artists

Makeup gives us the power to highlight all of our best features and conceal the things we would rather not show off; for this reason, perfecting your technique is one of the best ways to effectively achieve a more youthful appearance. However, veering in the wrong direction can result in the opposite outcome and age you instantly—especially when it comes to eye makeup.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concealer#Use Your Fingers#Pacifica#Tiktok#L A Girl Hd Pro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
Harper's Bazaar

15 ways to help your hair grow quicker

Whether you went for the chop and now reminisce about your longer length, or simply want to stop waiting for your hair to reach below your shoulders, it is no surprise that so many of us end up asking how we can make our hair grow more quickly. On average,...
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’—& It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Showering Mistakes That Are Worsening Your Hair Loss

While hair loss may be inevitable with age, there are still certain showering mistakes to look out for that experts say could exacerbate or worsen thinning hair. With that said, we reached out to hair stylists, hair and scalp experts to learn more about 3 common errors one might make when washing their hair. The health of your locks, of course, can be strengthened with a balanced diet and supplementation recommended by a doctor, but also through delicate care when your hair is wet (as that is its most vulnerable state). Read on from tips and suggestions from Caleb Backe, health and wellness expert for Maple Holistics, Lauren Udoh, hair stylist and ‌Hair‌ ‌Creative‌ ‌Director‌ ‌of‌ ‌WigReports and Vanessa Thomas, cosmetic chemist, and founder of Freelance Formulations,
HAIR CARE
Greatist

Does Dry Brushing Actually Help Cellulite?

Dry brushing won’t get rid of cellulite, but it may have a smoothing, exfoliating effect on your skin. There are a plethora of peeps who swear dry brushing can help cellulite. But there’s actually no scientific evidence to support brushing your skin with dry bristles will banish those rimples and dimples.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How This Anti-Aging Blush Hack Can Lift Your Face, According To A Makeup Artist

Trying to hide signs of aging is definitely easier said than done. As you grow older, it has probably become more difficult to conceal your fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags. (Don’t worry, we totally understand how it feels.) In fact, there’s no denying that for many of us, we’ve spent a little extra money on skincare products and clinical treatments. These can obviously be great investments, but they don’t always get the job one—which is why sometimes, we turn to makeup.
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy