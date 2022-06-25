ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Experience the Wonder of Ansel Adams Wilderness

By ELIZA GREEN egreen@bakersfield.com
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the lockdowns of 2020 forced everyone inside, my family and I searched for COVID-friendly activities that would allow us to continue traveling. This launched us into the world of backpacking and we’ve never looked back. One of my first forays was the Lillian Lakes Loop in Ansel...

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

10 Of The Dumbest Tourists To Ever Walk Into A National Park

Summer is the perfect time to get outside and explore the great outdoors as the United States is home to some of the most spectacular and scenic places on Earth. The National Park System encompasses 423 individually designated sites that span more than 84 million acres in all 50 states and multiple U.S. territories and hosts more than approximately 318 million visitors each year.
LIFESTYLE
The Weather Channel

Here's What Yellowstone National Park Looked Like Before and After This Week's Floods

Before-and-after satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies show the difference in topography before this week's record-breaking flood and after. The Yellowstone River appears an icy blue in photographs taken in March, just months before the river swelled to more than 2 feet beyond its previous record height. In photos from this week, the river is a muddy brown, and upon close inspection, it's clear where the river's turns have changed slightly and where river banks have eroded due to the recent flooding. Other satellite images show washed out roads near the park.
ENVIRONMENT
WKMI

Yellowstone National Park Is Closed But For How Long?

For many folks, Yellowstone National Park is a bucket list destination, a place that people dream of coming to and making lifelong memories. For decades now, families have come to the Park to spend part of their summer enjoying some of the most amazing sites and stunning views on earth. The Park, which is celebrating its 150th Anniversary, was predicted by many to have a record year for attendance. However, after massive flooding this week, that record year appears to be in jeopardy.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Adams
AFP

Flood-wrecked Yellowstone park partially reopens

Cars, campers and trucks line up before sunrise outside the south entrance of Yellowstone National Park /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP. Yellowstone National Park, which was hit by devastating floods last week, partially reopened Wednesday, with long queues forming at entrances to the US landmark before dawn.
TRAVEL
Fox News

Yellowstone peak renamed: Old name 'offensive,' park service says

The National Park Service announced last week that Yellowstone National Park's Mount Doane would be renamed First Peoples Mountain. The agency said Thursday the change was taken to remove an "offensive name" from America's first national park. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted unanimously, 15-0, affirming the decision. The...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilderness Area#Alpine Lake#Iceberg Lake#Thousand Island Lake#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Lillian Lakes Loop#Inyo National Forest#Sierra National Forest#Recreation Gov#The Pacific Crest Trail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

Yellowstone flooding – live: Tourists warned National Park closed for months as video shows perilous escape

More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from Yellowstone National Park, as dangerous flood waters have knocked out bridges and roads, as well as causing mud slides.Heavy rains and snow melt caused the Yellowstone River to jump its banks, prompting widespread destruction and toppling riverside properties.All five entrances to the park, which gets hundreds of thousands of visitors a year, have been closed to visitors for the first time in 34 years. Officials say the landscape has ben changed “literally”.All visitors aside from a single group of backpackers have left the park, according to officials. Emergency crews are prepared to potentially rescue the group.The north entrance of the park is expected to be closed all summer as officials seek to repair damaged infrastructure. Read More Video shows large home slipping into river and floating away amid historic Yellowstone floodingYellowstone officials assess damage after historic floodsYellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

The Quest To Save The California Condor

Historically, the California condor soared across the western skies of North America. But by the 1980s, the bird was on the edge of extinction — just 22 remained. Thanks to decades of conservation work, the California condor population has rebounded to a couple hundred birds in Central California and Arizona. And this May, a large partnership led by the Yurok Tribe re-introduced the birds to Northern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy